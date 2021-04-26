Ste. Gen officer escorted home from the hospital

Escorted by his fellow officers, Ste. Genevieve police officer Pete Unverferth arrived home on Monday.
Unverferth has been in Mercy Hospital in St. Louis since he suffered severe burns while on duty on April 16 after a man threw a Molotov cocktail at him and his clothing caught on fire.
Tyson Paul Heise, 35, of Ste. Genevieve, was charged with first-degree assault and armed criminal action after the incident.
Umverferth was discharged from the hospital around 2 p.m. on Monday and then given a full law enforcement escort to his home in Perryville.
Community members lined parts of the route to show their support for the officer.
Ste. Genevieve Police Chief Eric Bennett and the other officers were there to greet him. Because of COVID restrictions at the hospital, they haven’t been able to see him.
“It has been a tough experience,” Bennett. “We've been up here every day but weren't really allowed to come in and see him. So actually getting to see him today, his spirits seem to be high and I think he's anxious to get through all of the chapters that are going to come ahead.”
Bennett said Umverferth is appreciative for all the support, well wishes, and prayers he and his family have received.
“They're certainly thankful and certain that they have worked,” Bennett added. “We're just tickled that it’s at least another step closer to recovery. So we'll just continue to pray for him and do what we can do.”
The Prayers and Support for Officer Pete Unverferth Facebook page details many ways the community can help.
On Saturday, the American Legion Hall in Perryville will be hosting a fundraiser for the family from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. To-go plates of fried chicken, coleslaw, potato salad, and baked beans will be available for $10 apiece.
There will also be a breakfast fundraiser for the family on May 15 from 7 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. in River Rapids Waterpark parking lot at the Ste. Genevieve Community Center. To-go plates of pancakes, eggs, and sausage are available for $6 a plate. Tickets can be purchased at any of the three Ste. Genevieve County Bloomsdale Bank branches (Bloomsdale, Ste. Genevieve, and inside Ste. Genevieve Country Mart), Southbound Fuel (located at Highway 32 and I-55), or at the front desk of the Ste. Genevieve County Sheriff’s Office during Monday-Friday business hours.
According to the Facebook page, Ste. Genevieve Elementary School recently raised more than $2,800 for Unverferth. They surpassed their goal of $800, so Assistant Principal Nathan Kingery got his hair cut into a mullet.
Nikki Overfelt-Chifalu is a reporter for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at noverfelt@dailyjournalonline.com.