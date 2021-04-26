Ste. Gen officer escorted home from the hospital

Escorted by his fellow officers, Ste. Genevieve police officer Pete Unverferth arrived home on Monday.

Unverferth has been in Mercy Hospital in St. Louis since he suffered severe burns while on duty on April 16 after a man threw a Molotov cocktail at him and his clothing caught on fire.

Tyson Paul Heise, 35, of Ste. Genevieve, was charged with first-degree assault and armed criminal action after the incident.

Umverferth was discharged from the hospital around 2 p.m. on Monday and then given a full law enforcement escort to his home in Perryville.

Community members lined parts of the route to show their support for the officer.

Ste. Genevieve Police Chief Eric Bennett and the other officers were there to greet him. Because of COVID restrictions at the hospital, they haven’t been able to see him.

“It has been a tough experience,” Bennett. “We've been up here every day but weren't really allowed to come in and see him. So actually getting to see him today, his spirits seem to be high and I think he's anxious to get through all of the chapters that are going to come ahead.”