Ste. Genevieve County Sheriff's Office needs help identifying a homicide victim

The Ste. Genevieve County Sheriff’s Office is working an active homocide investigation and needs help identifying a body.

According to a statement released Sunday afternoon, on Saturday at approximately 3:13 p.m., the sheriff's office received a call stating they thought they saw what appeared to be a body lying in a ditch.

When first responders arrived at the north end of the county they discovered a deceased, black male with no identification.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Crime scene investigators and the Ste. Genevieve County Coroner's Office were called out to start an investigation into the manner in which the man died and his identity.

The report states an autopsy was conducted and determined the cause of death was a homicide.

The male is described as a black male, approximately 5 foot 9, approximately 170 pounds and between 25 and 35 years of age.

Anyone who may recognize the tattoos and can possibly identify the male, should contact the Ste. Genevieve County Sheriff’s Office and ask for the Detective Bureau at 573-883-5820.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 3 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.