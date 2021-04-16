Ste. Genevieve police officer hit by Molotov cocktail suffers serious burns

A Ste. Genevieve police officer suffered serious burns early Friday when a man threw a Molotov cocktail at him and his clothing caught on fire, the town's police chief said.

The veteran officer was taken by medical helicopter to a St. Louis-area hospital after the 1 a.m. attack in the 200 block of St. Jude Drive, on the southern end of Ste. Genevieve.

Police Chief Eric Bennett said his officer suffered burns to his arms, legs and torso. He rolled on the ground to try to put out the flames and an outdoor water faucet helped extinguish the flames, too.

Police arrested a man in his 30s in connection to the assault. The man was outside his parents' home, holding the lit Molotov cocktail, which was a bottle filled with a flammable liquid. He threw it at the officer who had gone to St. Jude Drive for a disturbance call, Bennett said.

"As soon as he got there he was met with the suspect who had a lit Molotov cocktail in his hand," Bennett said. "The officer ordered him to drop it."

The man refused.

At one point, the officer used his Taser on the man, "but it was ineffective," the chief added.