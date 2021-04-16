Ste. Genevieve police officer hit by Molotov cocktail suffers serious burns

A Ste. Genevieve police officer suffered serious burns early Friday when a man threw a Molotov cocktail at him and his clothing caught on fire, the town's police chief said.
The veteran officer was taken by medical helicopter to a St. Louis-area hospital after the 1 a.m. attack in the 200 block of St. Jude Drive, on the southern end of Ste. Genevieve.
Police Chief Eric Bennett said his officer suffered burns to his arms, legs and torso. He rolled on the ground to try to put out the flames and an outdoor water faucet helped extinguish the flames, too.
Police arrested a man in his 30s in connection to the assault. The man was outside his parents' home, holding the lit Molotov cocktail, which was a bottle filled with a flammable liquid. He threw it at the officer who had gone to St. Jude Drive for a disturbance call, Bennett said.
"As soon as he got there he was met with the suspect who had a lit Molotov cocktail in his hand," Bennett said. "The officer ordered him to drop it."
The man refused.
At one point, the officer used his Taser on the man, "but it was ineffective," the chief added.
The man tossed the Molotov cocktail at the officer, and the bottle broke on his arm. "It burned his arms pretty badly and his legs and torso," the chief said. "He had substantial burns."
Bennett said, "He stopped, dropped and rolled and there was a water spicket on the scene of the suspect's parents' house, and the family was trying to render aid."
Bennett said the officer is expected to recover. Because of COVID restrictions, the chief hasn't been able to see the officer in the hospital, but the officer's wife is with him and he is conscious and alert, Bennett said.
Bennett declined to identify the officer, a man in his 30s who has been on the department on and off for at least 12 years.
The department does not have body cameras for its officers, but the patrol cars are equipped with dashboard cameras. However, the camera wasn't turned on because the peace disturbance was a low priority call.
The sheriff's office is handling the investigation and expected to seek warrants Friday against the arrested man, who is being held at the Ste. Genevieve County Jail.