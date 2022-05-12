Stevens apprehended after allegedly shooting at Ste. Gen. deputies on Tuesday

A man wanted by authorities after allegedly shooting at deputies on Tuesday has been apprehended, according to the Ste. Genevieve County Sheriff’s Office.

More details about the alleged shooting incident have emerged after formal charges were filed against the man.

Bobby Lee Stevens Jr., 47, of Fredericktown, was reportedly taken into custody in St. Francois County Thursday morning before being transported to the Ste. Genevieve County Jail, where he remains in custody on a $100,000 cash-only bond.

The man was formally charged on Wednesday with two counts of first-degree assault on a law enforcement officer, two counts of armed criminal action, and second-degree burglary.

According to a probable cause statement from the Ste. Genevieve County Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 3:33 p.m. on Tuesday, two deputies were advised by central dispatch to respond to the 8,500 block of Highway 32 regarding a burglary that had just occurred.

The report states the deputies arrived at the residence at approximately 3:53 p.m. and made contact with the reporting party. The individual reportedly told police that Stevens had broken into his brother’s home and was last seen walking through a nearby driveway on Highway 32.

The deputies then went to the nearby address on Highway 32, accompanied by a sheriff’s office K9, a patrol/narcotic certified German Shepherd, according to the report.

At approximately 4:04 p.m., the report states the police dog was deployed and given his command to track the suspect. The K9 reportedly tracked south from the property gate and continued tracking south into an open clearing near a property on the 8,100 block of Highway 32.

The report states that at about 4:19 p.m., the deputies entered an open field area, and approximately four shots were fired in their direction from the wooded area to the south of their position.

The deputies then reportedly sought cover in a creek bed to the right of their location. Another deputy was able to drive his patrol vehicle through a field and relocate the other two deputies and the K9 to a secure area.

The criminal complaint filed in the case notes that Stevens is considered a prior and persistent felony offender, listing three previous convictions in St. Francois County for felony non-support of a child with arrears in excess of 12 monthly payments.

Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com

