STL law group sues SFC jailers, alleging abuse

ST. LOUIS — A federal lawsuit filed Monday against St. Francois County and officials associated with the jail claims inmates are routinely subjected to unsanitary conditions, denied proper food and adequate medical care, and forced to battle during “Friday Night Fights.”

The lawsuit on behalf of three former detainees says it’s the latest of about 27 federal lawsuits filed since 2005 over conditions at the county jail. It was filed by the St. Louis public interest legal group ArchCity Defenders, longtime jail critic and Farmington lawyer Vonne Karraker and other lawyers. It seeks class-action status to represent other detainees.

“It is completely inconceivable that the actions of St. Francois County officials have been able to go unchecked in such a pervasive and systemic manner for so long,” ArchCity lawyer Corrigan Lewis said in a statement announcing the suit.

The current jail administrator, Jaime Crump, referred questions to Sheriff Dan Bullock, who did not respond to a message seeking comment. Lawyers for the county also did not respond.

The lawsuit says Robert Hopple, 49, of Bonne Terre, was held from about May 4, 2018, to Oct. 23, 2018, during which he was unable to shower or bathe and wasn’t fed adequately. The jail was so cold at one point that sewage from overflowing toilets froze, it says.