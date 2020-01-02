A Washington County man is facing charges after allegedly attempting to elude a law enforcement officer in a stolen off-road utility vehicle, wrecking it in the process and fleeing the scene.
Jeffery Paul Skaggs Jr., 30, of Cadet, was charged in December with first-degree felony tempering, resisting a lawful stop, and leaving the scene of an accident.
According to a probable cause statement by Deputy T. Maxwell of the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, on Sept. 17, the deputy observed a white off-road utility vehicle (UTV) parked on the edge of the forest of property that the deputy knew to be owned by Fourche Valley Trust and he had been asked to patrol.
The deputy states that he identified himself by showing his Washington County Sheriff's Office badge located on the front side of his belt and shouted, “Sheriff's Office, stay where you are!”
Immediately after the deputy issued his commands, the UTV's driver quickly exited the wooded area, speeding through the ditch line of Route AA and turned south into the northbound lane of the highway. The deputy states that he observed a bearded male with black hair wearing a black shirt, as well as a black and white ball cap, driving the vehicle.
The UTV then reportedly accelerated rapidly, coming out of the elevating slope of the ditch line onto the pavement of the roadway, causing the driver to lose control of the vehicle and almost overturn into the southbound lane of the roadway. The driver of the UTV then reportedly over-corrected and further lost control, causing the vehicle to slide off the roadway and back down into the east ditch line of the highway, entering at an angle that caused the vehicle to violently overturn.
The UTV came to a rest on its passenger side after rolling over more than once. The driver emerged from the other side of the UTV and started running toward the edge of the forest. The deputy observed the man was no longer wearing his ball cap and was covered with gray dust except on his head where the ball cap had been. The deputy again shouted, “Sheriff's Office, you better stop!”
After stopping at the edge of the forest, the deputy heard an audible disturbance to the right of him, along with some foul language, but states that his vision of the man was blocked for a short time by the overturned vehicle. The deputy states that he then observed a male with a black shirt go from a walking pace to a full run into the forest. The deputy was able to observe the individual's longer black wavy hair and multiple tattoos located on the man’s neck and arms.
The report states that the deputy went back to the overturned UTV to check if any additional individuals were involved in the crash. While looking in the area of the crash, the deputy reportedly located the black and white ball cap with a white St. Louis Cardinals logo lying next to the vehicle.
Upon further inspection of the wrecked UTV, while checking for weapons or proof of ownership, the deputy observed that the ignition switch on the dash had been removed and had four wires sticking out of a hole with three of them wired together. The UTV was removed from the scene and transported to impound.
The deputy was contacted by a woman who resides on Jinkerson Road approximately two miles from the scene of the accident. The woman reported that at approximately 8 a.m. that morning, she observed a black Dodge pickup truck with chrome accents, occupied by two girls, as well as a white Yamaha Rhino (UTV), with two men inside, pulled over in front of her residence where they remained for a few minutes talking and walking around.
The woman reported that the man driving the UTV was wearing a black shirt, was extremely dirty, and had matted black hair. The woman also reported that the Dodge truck occupied by the two females left shortly before the white Yamaha Rhino UTV and she stated that they were “acting very suspicious and uneasy.”
The deputy contacted the owner of P&L Grocery, located on Highway 8 between Jinkerson Road and Route AA, to ask if he could get access to their security camera footage from earlier that morning. Upon review of the recorded video, which contained footage from three different cameras, authorities were able to capture images of a black Dodge truck pull into the station to pump gas at approximately 8:15 a.m. on Sept. 17. The surveillance video showed that the truck was occupied by two females and while the truck was parked at the pump, a white UTV is seen traveling west on Highway 8, toward Route AA.
The next day, the deputy was contacted by the Washington County Sheriff's Office and informed that the owner of the UTV had reported it stolen out of Belgrade and had positively identified the impounded vehicle as belonging to him. The man also stated that the vehicle was very low in gas and the upper part of the windshield was missing from the vehicle. The owner of the vehicle was shown the grocery store surveillance footage and identified a custom sticker located on the vehicle's windshield.
On Sept. 21, the deputy was notified by the Washington County Sheriff's Office that two subjects had been arrested in possession of the black Dodge truck bearing the same license plate that was identified at P&L Grocery four days before, on the date it was reported stolen.
After circulating some of the surveillance photos among staff at the sheriff's office, the deputy was able to identify Skaggs as the black-haired driver of the UTV he had attempted to stop.
A review of Skaggs’ criminal history showed that he currently had an active warrant, at the time of the report, for resisting arrest, possession of a controlled substance, and tampering with a motor vehicle. His criminal history further shows that he is a convicted felon with prior arrests for burglary, theft, and drug-related crimes.
Skaggs is currently in custody at the Washington County Jail.
In the complaint filed by the Washington County Prosecuting Attorney's Office, a cash-only bond of $35,000 was requested from the court. After a bond reduction hearing, Skaggs’ bond was set at $20,000, cash, surety, or property.
