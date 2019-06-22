{{featured_button_text}}
Suspect arrested after five-hour standoff

A standoff between the Farmington Police Department and a suspect with multiple warrants ended Saturday after five hours.

According to Police Chief Rick Baker, officers responded to a 10 a.m. disturbance call at 203 Patterson St. Arriving on the scene, they were attempting to sort out the incident when they observed a subject with a number of arrest warrants run from the scene.

"A foot pursuit ensued with several of the officers," Baker said. "The subject, a 39-year-old white male resident of Farmington, ran into a residence at 504 N. Jackson and barricaded himself in a bedroom located at the southeast corner of the residence."

As the subject entered the home, the owner ran out holding an infant child in her arms. 

"Officers from our department and the St. Francois County Sheriff's Department communicated with the subject for approximately five hours attempting to get him to come out peacefully," Baker said. "During that time the subject had access to a firearm and made numerous threats to shoot the officer and himself."

At approximately 3 p.m., the subject surrendered peacefully and was transported by ambulance to Parkland Health Center for a psychiatric evaluation.

Baker said the department will be submitting a report to the St. Francois County Prosecuting Attorney's Office requesting that first-degree burglary, fourth-degree assault, resisting arrest by fleeing, and armed criminal action charges be filed.

"I want to extend a special thanks to the St. Francois County Sheriff's Department for their assistance," he said.

Baker added that the suspect currently has four open warrants — three for failure to appear and a felony arrest warrant for interfering with an arrest, which holds a bond in the amount of $10,000. 

