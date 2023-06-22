The St. Francois County Sheriff's Department is seeking the public's help in locating Megan Cole (also known as Megan Goodson), a 29-year-old white woman who is a person of interest in a homicide case. Cole was originally charged in March 2020 in St. Francois County Circuit Court with first-degree murder, armed criminal action, tampering with physical evidence in felony prosecution, and abandonment of a corpse, following an investigation by the St. Francois County Sheriff's Department.

At the time, Cole was held without bond pending trial. However, on June 14, 2023, she was granted a bond of $500,000 by the St. Francois County Circuit Court. The bond came with strict conditions, including house arrest and GPS monitoring.

Early this morning, Cole removed her GPS monitoring device and fled from her residence in Farmington. As a result, the St. Francois County Circuit Court has reinstated an active arrest warrant for Cole with no bond, in relation to the original charges. The St. Francois County Sheriff's Department has since reached out to the U.S. Marshals Office for assistance.

Authorities have linked Cole to the death of 28-year-old Anthony D. O'Harver, a fellow Farmington resident. Shawn Korando, 24, also of Farmington, is another suspect facing charges of first-degree murder, armed criminal action, abandonment of a corpse, and tampering with physical evidence in a prosecution. The pair, along with another individual, are accused of brutally beating O'Harver with a baseball bat and subsequently strangling him. Cole and Korando allegedly disposed of the victim's body in Doe Run.

St. Francois County Sheriff Dan Bullock stated that his officers made the discovery of O'Harver's body in the Hamilton Town area of Doe Run. The police were responding to a call about property damage when they found the victim's remains wrapped in a large piece of carpet near the reported property. Authorities believe that the Farmington residence where Cole and Korando were taken into custody is the location where the homicide took place, as numerous pieces of evidence were found there.

Following their arrest, Cole and Korando were transported to the St. Francois County Jail.

Anyone with information about Megan Cole's whereabouts can contact the St. Francois County Sheriff's Department at 573-756-3252 or Central Dispatch at 573-431-3131.