Farmington police responded to a Tuesday morning call of shots fired in the 1000 block of Edna Drive.
According to Chief Rick Baker, officers arrived at 9:09 a.m. and determined that the shots came from 1021 Edna Drive. Officers cordoned off the surrounding area and requested that fire and EMS be staged on Weber Road.
“Around 9:15 a.m., a 58-year-old white male resident exited the duplex with a cell phone in his hand,” Baker said. “Officers took him into custody without incident. Officers cleared the residence and located a shotgun with several spent cartridges.”
Officers on the scene reported that the suspect stated that there were two males inside the residence he had shot at. When clearing the residence, no one was found inside. One round was fired through the wall into the second residence of the duplex. The second residence was occupied by a female and her children. No one in the adjoining residence was injured.
At 9:30 a.m., the suspect was treated by EMS at the scene and transported to Parkland Health Center for further treatment and psychiatric evaluation. Baker explained that a report will be sent to the St. Francois County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office requesting charges of felony unlawful use of a weapon and fourth degree assault.
