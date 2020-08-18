You are the owner of this article.
Suspect sought after Tuesday morning robbery; last seen riding pink or purple girls bike
Rhodes robbery

The suspect robbed the Rhodes 101 gas station in Farmington early Tuesday morning.

 Courtesy Farmington Police Department

The Rhodes 101 gas station on Maple Street in Farmington was the scene of a hold-up Tuesday morning.

According to Farmington Police Chief Rick Baker, at 12:44 a.m., an officer responded to a silent panic alarm and made contact with an employee.

“When the officer arrived, an employee stated that he had just been robbed and the suspect was last seen traveling eastbound on Maple Street riding a bicycle,” Baker said.

Baker said that the victim described the suspect to be a tall white male with red hair wearing a purple bandana over his face during the robbery.

“He escaped on a pink or purple girls bicycle with an old white fender,” he said. “The suspect had a bag on his hand and raised it indicating he had a weapon and demanded the money in the drawer. The employee gave him an undisclosed amount of money.”

Officers obtained a more detailed description of the suspect based upon surveillance video.

The suspect is a white male in his 20s-30s. He was wearing a gray ballcap, black shirt and shorts and long knee-high socks. One sock was black, one was pink or red. The suspect was wearing white Converse Chuck Taylor style sneakers.

Officers have not been able to locate the suspect who is still at large. Anyone with information on the robbery call the Farmington Police Department Detective Division at 573-756-6686.

Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com

“He escaped on a pink or purple girls bicycle with an old white fender."

Farmington Police Chief Rick Baker

Rhodes robbery
