Suspect sought after Tuesday morning robbery; last seen riding pink or purple girls bike

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Rhodes 101 gas station on Maple Street in Farmington was the scene of a hold-up Tuesday morning.

According to Farmington Police Chief Rick Baker, at 12:44 a.m., an officer responded to a silent panic alarm and made contact with an employee.

“When the officer arrived, an employee stated that he had just been robbed and the suspect was last seen traveling eastbound on Maple Street riding a bicycle,” Baker said.

Baker said that the victim described the suspect to be a tall white male with red hair wearing a purple bandana over his face during the robbery.

“He escaped on a pink or purple girls bicycle with an old white fender,” he said. “The suspect had a bag on his hand and raised it indicating he had a weapon and demanded the money in the drawer. The employee gave him an undisclosed amount of money.”

Officers obtained a more detailed description of the suspect based upon surveillance video.

The suspect is a white male in his 20s-30s. He was wearing a gray ballcap, black shirt and shorts and long knee-high socks. One sock was black, one was pink or red. The suspect was wearing white Converse Chuck Taylor style sneakers.

Officers have not been able to locate the suspect who is still at large. Anyone with information on the robbery call the Farmington Police Department Detective Division at 573-756-6686.

Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 3

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.