{{featured_button_text}}
Man jailed following pursuit

Logan

 Washington County Sheriff's Office

A Rosebud man is in jail after leading deputies on a high-speed pursuit on Monday.

William Logan, 38, whose last known address was Cuba, has been charged with assault/attempted assault in the first degree of a special victim, armed criminal action, felony tampering with a motor vehicle, felony stealing of $750 or more, felony theft of a firearm, felony unlawful possession of a firearm, two counts of felony resisting arrest, felony property damage in the first degree, felony driving while revoke/suspended, and felony leaving the scene of an accident with property damage exceeding $1,000.

Logan is being held at the Washington County Jail on a $75,000 cash-only bond.

According to a probable cause statement by Washington County Deputy Steven Rion, on Monday Rion observed a vehicle pulling a trailer near the intersection of Highway 8 and Route O in Mineral Point. Deputy Rion attempted to stop the vehicle for a traffic violation.

The report states that Logan pulled into a residential driveway off of Route O and turned his vehicle around so that it was facing the vehicle of Deputy Rion. The deputy then put his vehicle in reverse and backed into a ditch to avoid collision. Logan swerved and intentionally struck Rion’s vehicle head-on.

The deputy then began to pursue the vehicle along Highway 8 westbound toward the city of Potosi. Cpl. Bobbie Wills of the Potosi Police Department positioned his patrol vehicle at the intersection of Highway 8 and Highway 21 to prevent the driver from entering the residential areas of the city.

The court document states that Logan continued to flee northbound on Highway 21. Lt. Randall Martin of the Washington County Sheriff’s Office deployed spike strips at the intersection of Highway 21 and Route E. Logan hit the spike strips and two of his tires immediately began to deflate. Logan swerved off of Highway 21 near the intersection of Miller Road at which time he exited the vehicle and fled across a barbed-wire fence.

The report states that deputies tackled Logan, taking him to the ground at which time Logan still continued to resist arrest. Logan was taken into custody.

A female passenger was also arrested at the scene but was released without being charged.  

According to Sheriff Zach Jacobsen, during the investigation, it was learned that Logan had exited the vehicle with a firearm but had tossed it when he scaled the fence. In addition investigators learned that Logan had planned to shoot at the deputies but for an unknown reason he did not do so.

“The vehicle, trailer, and firearm were all reported stolen and have now been returned to their rightful owners,” said Jacobsen.

Jacobsen said the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA) were called and assisted with the recovery of the firearm, which was found in very dense undergrowth.

“I would like to thank the Potosi Police Department, the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA) and the Washington County Ambulance District for their assistance,” said Jacobsen.

Coming soon: Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Matt McFarland is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3616.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments