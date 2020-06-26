Sutton sentenced to 10 years

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A former Park Hills councilman appeared at a sentencing hearing Friday in St. Francois County to learn his fate after pleading guilty to felony drug trafficking earlier this year.

Steven Sutton, 55, of Park Hills, received ten years in prison on one count of the Class B felony of trafficking in the first degree.

Sutton was initially charged in 2017 with Class A felony, drug trafficking in the first degree and pled not guilty. At a plea hearing held Jan. 10, he withdrew his previous not-guilty plea, entering a guilty plea to the lesser charge of Class B felony drug trafficking.

The defense asked Circuit Court Judge Wendy Wexler Horn to sentence Sutton to probation, but the prosecution asked for ten years.

The former Park Hills Councilman and local businessman was charged with the crime on March 4, 2017.

According to a probable cause statement from the Ste. Genevieve County Sheriff's Office, on March 3, 2017, a deputy stopped a vehicle traveling westbound on Highway 32 in Ste. Genevieve County.

All three vehicle occupants gave the deputy permission to search the car, according to the statement.