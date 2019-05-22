{{featured_button_text}}
TDL hearing cancelled, new Judge assigned

An evidentiary hearing scheduled for Thursday at 1:30 p.m in the ongoing Terre Du Lac case is postponed following the assignment of a different judge.

 Bobby Radford, Daily Journal

An evidentiary hearing scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Thursday in an ongoing Terre Du Lac court case has been postponed following the recusal of Associate Circuit Court Judge Joseph Goff Jr. as judge on Wednesday.

On April 29, a temporary restraining order (TRO) was granted against Terre Du Lac Association Board members Cary Combs and Gary Keithley. Herman Reisner, a Terre Du Lac resident, was the original petitioner of the order. Association board member Michael Tilley was added as a petitioner in the case on May 3.

An emergency order was then granted on May 1 to temporarily remove Combs and Keithley from the board pending a final hearing the matter. The order also authorized the remaining board members of the association to conduct day-to-day business, access bank accounts, and pay its employees. This order also allowed the retainment of services of former Association General Manager Lori Pope pending final judgment on the orders.

Last Tuesday, three additional filings were entered on behalf of Keithley and Combs. The filings included a motion for sanctions, bond increase, and a counterclaim.

Among the actions requested by fillings was the removal of Tilley from the Terre Du Lac Association board on the claim that, during a deposition on May 9, Tilley admitted to making false statements in his sworn affidavit.

Objections to these motions were filed last Thursday by Attorney Vonne Karraker on behalf of Tilley and Reisner.

On Tuesday, R. Scott Reid, attorney for Combs and Keithley, filed a motion for change of judge. Karraker then filed an objection to Reid's motion but to no effect as the case was reassigned to Associate Circuit Judge Patrick King on Wednesday by Presiding Circuit Judge Wendy Wexler Horn.

A new date for the hearing has not been set at this time. 

 

Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3628, or at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com.

