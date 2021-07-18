Teen charged with rape, sodomy in Wash Co.

An area teen faces felony charges following a report of alleged sexual assault and rape late last month.
Jonathan E. Coroama, 18, of Bonne Terre, was charged on June 22 in Washington County with one count of first-degree rape or attempted rape and one count of first-degree sodomy or attempted sodomy.
According to a probable cause statement from the Multi-County Narcotics and Violent Crimes Enforcement Unit, on June 19, the alleged victim, an 18-year-old female, met Coroama in Potosi, where she picked him up in a vehicle.
The report states that Coroama and the woman got food from a fast-food restaurant in Potosi before taking it to the high school parking lot to eat. Then, the woman asked Coroama to go to a park. Coroama told her to drive but could not locate a park, so the pair parked in a secluded area near the high school football field.
The woman reported they were in the back seat of the vehicle and Coroama was touching her all over her body. She said Coroama began touching her in a sexual manner, and she tried to pull his hands away, telling him no. The woman reported to police that she told Coroama he was hurting her and described the situation as "chaotic."
The woman further reported that Coroama forced her to have sex while she tried to push him away and told him no repeatedly.
Coroama was booked at the Washington County Jail on June 22, and a $150,000 bond was set in the case. A bond reduction hearing was held on June 29, where Coroama's bond was reduced to $120,000 cash, surety, or property with special conditions.
He posted the bond on June 30. While released, he must comply with the special conditions, including being on house arrest and GPS monitoring. Coroama is also prohibited from having contact with the alleged victim or her family.
The charging documents state that a person convicted of the crimes alleged in this case could face sentences of up to life in prison and be required to serve 85% of their sentence before being eligible for parole.
A preliminary hearing in the case is scheduled for Aug. 24 in Washington County.
