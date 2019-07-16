{{featured_button_text}}
Man jailed after Walmart robbery

A teen is in jail after police say he committed a robbery at Farmington Walmart on Monday.

Marcus Wharton, 18, of Park Hills, has been charged with felony robbery in the first degree, felony armed criminal action, misdemeanor possession of marijuana, and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. Wharton is being held at the St. Francois County Jail on a $100,000 bond.

According to a Farmington Police Department probable cause statement, officers were dispatched to the store on Monday after it was reported a man had brandished a weapon and left the store with three bags of merchandise.

Officers were advised that the suspect had left the store headed in the direction of Jade Palace Restaurant. Another officer went to that location and found a hat, three Walmart bags, and a red shirt which matched the description of what the suspect was wearing. The suspect’s jeans were located behind another store in the shopping plaza. Marijuana was found in the jeans.

The report states that shortly after the clothing was found, an officer located a man matching the suspect’s description near Imo’s Pizza. A Walmart asset protection worker identified the male as the man who had taken the three bags of merchandise from the store.

Staff told police that Wharton was observed putting merchandise in the three bags and was confronted by two employees. Before the employees could ask Wharton to return to the store and discuss the matter, he pulled out a dark-colored lock blade knife and said, “this isn’t going to happen” and then ran from the store.

The court document states that the three bags contained 49 items totaling $436. In addition, officers located a set of scales and a vial of dab (marijuana in the form of a concentrated vape).

Wharton is currently on five years of supervised probation for February charges of burglary in the second degree and stealing a firearm. 

Matt McFarland is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3616.

