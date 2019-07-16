A teen is in jail after police say he committed a robbery at Farmington Walmart on Monday.
Marcus Wharton, 18, of Park Hills, has been charged with felony robbery in the first degree, felony armed criminal action, misdemeanor possession of marijuana, and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. Wharton is being held at the St. Francois County Jail on a $100,000 bond.
According to a Farmington Police Department probable cause statement, officers were dispatched to the store on Monday after it was reported a man had brandished a weapon and left the store with three bags of merchandise.
Officers were advised that the suspect had left the store headed in the direction of Jade Palace Restaurant. Another officer went to that location and found a hat, three Walmart bags, and a red shirt which matched the description of what the suspect was wearing. The suspect’s jeans were located behind another store in the shopping plaza. Marijuana was found in the jeans.
The report states that shortly after the clothing was found, an officer located a man matching the suspect’s description near Imo’s Pizza. A Walmart asset protection worker identified the male as the man who had taken the three bags of merchandise from the store.
Staff told police that Wharton was observed putting merchandise in the three bags and was confronted by two employees. Before the employees could ask Wharton to return to the store and discuss the matter, he pulled out a dark-colored lock blade knife and said, “this isn’t going to happen” and then ran from the store.
The court document states that the three bags contained 49 items totaling $436. In addition, officers located a set of scales and a vial of dab (marijuana in the form of a concentrated vape).
Wharton is currently on five years of supervised probation for February charges of burglary in the second degree and stealing a firearm.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.