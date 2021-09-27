Teen charged with statutory rape involving 13-year-old

An area teen has been charged in St. Francois County after allegedly having sexual contact with another teen five years younger.

Nathan Boe Evans Jr., 18, with addresses listed in Farmington and Ironton, was charged last week with one count of first-degree statutory rape involving a person less than 14 years old.

According to a probable cause statement from the Park Hills Police Department, Evans allegedly admitted to an officer that he had sexual intercourse with a juvenile female when she was 13 years of age. The criminal complaint alleges the sexual contact occurred this month at a Park Hills residence.

Evans was booked at the St. Francois County Jail, and a $75,000 bond was set in the case. If released on bail, Evans is prohibited from having contact with the alleged victim and is ordered to comply with GPS monitoring.

The court further ordered that Evans be confined to his residence while free on bond with the exception of going to work, medical treatment appointments, court appearances, meetings with his attorney, and meetings with his bond supervisor.

Evans was in court on Friday for an initial appearance in the case, where he waived arraignment and applied for a public defender. He is due back in court on Thursday for a confined docket hearing.

Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com

