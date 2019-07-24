{{featured_button_text}}
Teen charged in third sex-related offense

A teen charged with two incidents of statutory rape and sodomy in February and April has been charged again in connection with a July 13 incident that allegedly occurred in Desloge.

Last week, Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Benjamin Campbell charged Alek Barrington, 18, of Park Hills, with felony statutory rape in the first degree, felony statutory sodomy in the first degree, and felony endangering the welfare of a child involving drugs. Barrington had been out of jail on a $100,000 bond for only five days and is now being held at the St. Francois County Jail on a $200,000 bond.

According to a probable cause statement from Desloge Cpl. Brad Judge, he received a disclosure from a 13-year-old female that she had smoked marijuana on Saturday with Barrington.

In addition, according to the report, the girl said that Barrington had touched her private area and then had sexual intercourse with her.

According to Judge, Barrington admitted to him that he did smoke marijuana with the girl.

Barrington was charged with felony sodomy on Feb. 14 and two counts of felony statutory rape and two counts of statutory sodomy on April 17. These charges are still pending before the court.  

Matt McFarland is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3616.

