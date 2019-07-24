A teen charged with two incidents of statutory rape and sodomy in February and April has been charged again in connection with a July 13 incident that allegedly occurred in Desloge.
Last week, Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Benjamin Campbell charged Alek Barrington, 18, of Park Hills, with felony statutory rape in the first degree, felony statutory sodomy in the first degree, and felony endangering the welfare of a child involving drugs. Barrington had been out of jail on a $100,000 bond for only five days and is now being held at the St. Francois County Jail on a $200,000 bond.
According to a probable cause statement from Desloge Cpl. Brad Judge, he received a disclosure from a 13-year-old female that she had smoked marijuana on Saturday with Barrington.
In addition, according to the report, the girl said that Barrington had touched her private area and then had sexual intercourse with her.
According to Judge, Barrington admitted to him that he did smoke marijuana with the girl.
Barrington was charged with felony sodomy on Feb. 14 and two counts of felony statutory rape and two counts of statutory sodomy on April 17. These charges are still pending before the court.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.