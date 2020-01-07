A teen already facing charges in connection with separate incidents of sexual assault has once again been charged in a similar incident that allegedly occurred in Park Hills in late 2018.
Alek Barrington, 18, of Park Hills, was charged last week with statutory sodomy or attempted statutory sodomy-deviate sexual intercourse involving a person less than 14 years of age.
Charges relating to all of the cases now pending against the local teen include three counts of statutory sodomy or attempted statutory sodomy-deviate sexual intercourse involving a person less than 14 years of age, two counts of statutory rape or attempted statutory rape involving a person less than 14 years of age, first-degree sodomy or attempted sodomy, and first-degree endangering the welfare of a child involving drugs.
The most recent charge was filed after a girl recently reported a sexual assault that allegedly occurred last December involving Barrington.
According to a probable cause statement by Officer J. Roark of the Park Hills Police Department, a man and his daughter reported to police that between Dec. 1 and Dec. 13, 2018, Barrington met with the then-12-year-old-girl at Columbia Park in Park Hills. They reported that the girl got into Barrington’s vehicle whereupon Barrington attempted to kiss the girl and she told him “no” and to stop.
It was reported that Barrington rubbed the girl’s thighs, put his hand down her pants and performed a sexual act on her.
Already in custody at the St. Francois County Jail on previous charges, Barrington and was booked on the latest charge and a $100,000 cash or surety bond was set.
If released, Barrington must be fitted with a GPS monitoring device and have no contact with the victim in this case or any other pending cases.
On Feb. 15, Barrington was charged with first-degree sodomy or attempted sodomy when Det. Sgt. S. Bess of the Park Hills Police Department received a report of a sexual assault from a 15-year-old girl who claimed that Barrington had forcibly put his hand down her pants without her consent.
According to the report, Bess identified Barrington as the suspect and brought him to the high school office and read him his Miranda Rights. The report states that Barrington admitted to knowing the girl and admitted that they had gone riding around in his car.
Stated in the report is that Barrington said he parked the car, asked the girl to get in the back seat with him and that the girl had said “no.” Barrington then admitted to Bess that he did put his hand down the girl’s pants.
On Feb. 27, Barrington was arrested on a warrant and posted the $60,000 bond shortly after being taken into custody. According to the bond, Barrington was to wear a GPS monitoring bracelet and to have no contact with the victim.
In a separate probable cause statement by Det. Lt. M. Wampler of the St. Francois County Sheriff’s Department, another female came forward and has made allegations against Barrington since the February incident.
According to this probable cause statement from March 4, a female was interviewed at the Child Advocacy Center in Farmington. The girl alleged that on or about July 29, 2018, an incident occurred between her and Barrington.
According to the report, Barrington was 17 at the time of this incident and the girl was 12 years of age. The girl stated in the forensic interview that Barrington had forced her to perform a sexual act and then proceeded to have intercourse with her. The report states that there was another 12-year-old female witness present at the time of the incident.
