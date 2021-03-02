Teen seriously injured in Monday shooting incident; one charged

An area man is facing charges while another man is recovering from injuries following a shooting incident outside Bonne Terre on Monday.

Michael Martucci, 20, of rural Bonne Terre, has been charged in St. Francois County with second-degree assault, armed criminal action, and tampering with physical evidence in a felony prosecution.

According to a probable cause statement from the St. Francois County Sheriff's Department, Martucci was holding a Glock handgun Monday morning at a residence on Recar Road when he reportedly pulled the trigger, firing a bullet that struck another man in the head.

The report states that Martucci then hid the gun inside an air vent at the home so that investigators were unable to locate it.

He later told authorities where the gun was placed, according to the statement.

The injured man was transported to a hospital in St. Louis. Authorities say the victim is 18 years old and in serious condition.

Martucci was booked at the St. Francois County Jail on Tuesday, and a $50,000 cash or surety bond was set in the case.