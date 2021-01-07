Terre Du Lac man charged following alleged rape, stabbing in Crystal City

The woman reportedly arrived at the address, which was Mercy Hospital-Jefferson in Crystal City. According to the statement, the woman then called Reynolds and directed her to the Airport Road residence. The woman said Reynolds told her the door was open and to just enter the house when she arrived.

The report states that the woman entered the house, met Reynolds, and they walked to the living room area where they spoke briefly. The woman said Reynolds then rushed her, throwing her to the floor near the comer of the living room. She said she struggled with the man, pleading for her life.

During the struggle, Reynolds reportedly struck the woman on the left side of her face. He then reportedly reached back and grabbed a pair of scissors from his pants. The woman said she grabbed the scissors to prevent the man from stabbing her, but he was able to stab her in the right wrist while stating numerous times that he was going to kill her. She told police she was again pleading for her life, thinking she was going to die.

The report states the man then put the scissors up to the woman's neck, but she quickly moved her right arm, blocking the scissors from cutting her neck area.