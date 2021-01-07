Terre Du Lac man charged following alleged rape, stabbing in Crystal City

A Bonne Terre man faces charges in Jefferson County after allegedly raping and stabbing a woman in Crystal City last month.
Sheldon Reynolds, 32, of Terre Du Lac, has been charged with first-degree rape and armed criminal action.
According to a probable cause statement, police responded to Airport Road in Crystal City to assist the Joachim-Plattin Ambulance District with a woman bleeding from her arm on Dec. 16.
On the scene, the woman told police she was raped and assaulted by a man at a residence on Airport Road. She directed officers to a house, where she stated the incident occurred.
The report states that the woman had multiple lacerations on her right hand and a small puncture wound on her left chest area. Officers reported that blood was visible on her clothing.
The alleged victim later provided detailed information about the incident.
She stated she had been in contact with Reynolds through a texting app since about Nov. 25. She told police that Reynolds had contacted her, wanting her to perform sexual acts for monetary compensation. The woman said Reynolds would continuously contact her, even sending a photograph of himself.
The woman recalled to officers that Reynolds had contacted her before the alleged violent encounter and stated he would pay her $300 to perform a sex act on him. After several texts throughout the day, the woman said the man increased the offer to $450 and provided an address.
The woman reportedly arrived at the address, which was Mercy Hospital-Jefferson in Crystal City. According to the statement, the woman then called Reynolds and directed her to the Airport Road residence. The woman said Reynolds told her the door was open and to just enter the house when she arrived.
The report states that the woman entered the house, met Reynolds, and they walked to the living room area where they spoke briefly. The woman said Reynolds then rushed her, throwing her to the floor near the comer of the living room. She said she struggled with the man, pleading for her life.
During the struggle, Reynolds reportedly struck the woman on the left side of her face. He then reportedly reached back and grabbed a pair of scissors from his pants. The woman said she grabbed the scissors to prevent the man from stabbing her, but he was able to stab her in the right wrist while stating numerous times that he was going to kill her. She told police she was again pleading for her life, thinking she was going to die.
The report states the man then put the scissors up to the woman's neck, but she quickly moved her right arm, blocking the scissors from cutting her neck area.
Reynolds then reportedly began to choke the woman until she almost lost consciousness before ordering her to pull her pants down. The woman stated that she "gave up" at that point, and Reynolds removed her pants, forcing sexual intercourse on her as he held the scissors to her neck.
The woman stated that Reynolds finished the act and then told her to "get out." She said she gathered her clothing and hurriedly exited the front door of the house.
Reynolds was arrested on Dec. 17 by Crystal City Police and taken to the Jefferson County Jail, where he remains in custody without bond.
On Dec. 21, the court denied Reynolds' motion to set bond and scheduled a preliminary hearing in the case for Jan. 15.
