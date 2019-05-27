{{featured_button_text}}
Theft leaves Bismarck Fire House damaged

A theft of a sump pump at the Bismarck Fire Department has left the building with extensive damage. Bismarck police have no leads but would appreciate any information leading to an arrest in this case. 

 File photo

Bismarck Police Department is currently looking for the person or persons involved in a theft at the Bismarck Fire Department that left the building with extensive damage.

Bismarck Fire Chief John Colwell said an unknown suspect stole a sump pump from behind the firehouse that was used to keep stormwater from entering the building. The theft occurred sometime between May 4 and May 20.

Colwell said that not only did the department lose the sump pump, but the lack of having the pump caused floodwaters from recent heavy rains to enter the building and cause serious damage.

“We had about 1.5 to 2 inches of water in the bathroom, furnace room, storage room, and back hallway,” said Colwell. “We are still assessing the amount of damage.”

Bismarck Police Chief Steve Poole said that at this time they have no leads on the theft, but would appreciate any information they could get from the public regarding the theft.

Anyone with information on the theft is asked to contact the Bismarck Police Department at 573-734-2777 or Central Dispatch at 431-3131.

Matt McFarland is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3616, or at mmcfarland@dailyjournalonline.com.

