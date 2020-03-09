Thornton found guilty of witness tampering

A man facing charges of drug distribution was found guilty of tampering with a witness in the pending case.

Marcus Thornton, 41, whose last known address is in St. Ann, stood trial in St. Francois County Monday for the felony charge of tampering with a witness. St. Francois County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Courtney Goodwin tried the case.

After just 18 minutes of deliberation, a jury found Thornton guilty of the crime.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.589.4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The victim in the tampering case is a witness in a pending criminal case from 2015.

On May 4, 2016, Thornton has indicted by a St. Francois County Grand Jury on two Class A felony counts of distribution/delivery of a controlled substance near a park.

One instance of distribution is alleged to have occurred on Oct. 6, 2015, and the other is alleged to have happened later that month, on Oct. 26, 2015. These charges are still pending in St. Francois County Circuit Court.

Thornton has another pending case from 2016 in which he is charged with first-degree assault or attempted assault, as well as third-degree assault.

Thornton faces three to 10 years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for the tampering offense and will not be eligible for parole. Sentencing for the case is set for May 6 before Circuit Judge Wendy Wexler Horn.

Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.