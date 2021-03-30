Three charged after police allegedly find meth in home with children

An investigative search of a Potosi home last week led to multiple charges for three people in Washington County. During the search, authorities allegedly discovered methamphetamine packaged for sale, a handgun, a security camera stolen from the sheriff's office, and three young children who were home at the time.
Christopher D. Gray, 31; Casey L. Blake, 35; and Jared A. Cardwell, 24, have each been charged with delivery of a controlled substance, tampering with physical evidence in a felony prosecution, unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm, and three counts of first-degree endangering the welfare of a child involving drugs.
Additionally, Cardwell is charged with stealing ($750 or more) while Gray and Blake are charged with receiving stolen property.
According to a probable cause statement from the Washington County Sheriff's Office, a search warrant was served at a Whitetail Drive home for stolen property on Thursday, where Gray, Blake, and Cardwell, were living.
Inside the home, the report states, officers found clear plastic bags commonly used to package narcotics in and around the toilet in the hallway of the residence.
Under the home, police reportedly observed that the sewage pipe was disconnected.
The report states investigators went under the house and recovered seven, four-gram bags of a white crystal-like substance packaged for sale, loose marijuana and multiple plastic bags commonly used to package narcotics.
The crystal-like substance field-tested positive for methamphetamine, according to the statement.
While further searching the dwelling, authorities reportedly found a .45 cal. 1911 pistol located in the kitchen. Police say the firearm had a loaded magazine with one round in the chamber of the gun.
In Gray's bedroom closet, the report states, officers discovered a bag of drug paraphernalia and two bullet magazines: one for a .380 cal. pistol and another for a .45 cal. pistol.
Also in the bag, a detective reportedly located bags commonly used to package narcotics, marijuana, and a clear glass container with white residue that field-tested positive for meth.
Inside Blake's and Cardwell's bedroom, the report states that methamphetamine and items used to package narcotics were located.
The report states that three small children, ranging in ages from less than 1 month to 3 years of age, were inside the residence where the narcotics were found.
According to the statement, officers found evidence of a stolen Arlo security camera that belonged to the Washington County Sheriff's Office. The mount for the camera was located in the home's yard and the camera was located in a nearby creek.
The entire camera system, including the hidden security mount, was valued at $750, according to police.
After a complete search of the residence, 32 grams of methamphetamine were located along with the firearm.
All three subjects were booked at the Washington County Jail. The court set Gray's bond at $250,000 and Cardwell's bond was set at $100,000. The court initially set Blake's bond at $200,000 in the case, but her bond was reduced to $125,000 on Tuesday.
If released on bond, all three must comply with GPS monitoring and are prohibited from having contact with any child under the age of 17.
The charging documents filed indicate Gray is currently on probation with a 20-year backup. Though not revoked for the violation, the man was reportedly found with a gun in his car while on probation on a previous occasion.
The complaint states Gray is considered a prior drug offender and a persistent felony offender. He is currently on probation for four separate cases with charges of possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a firearm, resisting arrest and unlawful use of a weapon.
Gray is facing 79 years in prison if convicted of the new charges in this case alone, which could be run consecutively to his backup for a total of 99 years, according to the complaint.
Court documents show that Blake is currently on parole on four separate cases: three cases of possession of a controlled substance and one for unlawful possession of a firearm.
The complaint states Blake is a persistent felony offender and a persistent drug offender. The woman is facing a possible sentence of 94 years in prison if found guilty of the charges in this case, which could be run consecutively to her other sentences, according to the complaint.
A search of Cardwell's criminal history showed he has a prior felony conviction for assault of a law enforcement officer and is currently on parole for that case.
The charging documents state the man is facing a possible sentence of 53 years in prison if convicted of the charges in this case.
