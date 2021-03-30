Three charged after police allegedly find meth in home with children

After a complete search of the residence, 32 grams of methamphetamine were located along with the firearm.

All three subjects were booked at the Washington County Jail. The court set Gray's bond at $250,000 and Cardwell's bond was set at $100,000. The court initially set Blake's bond at $200,000 in the case, but her bond was reduced to $125,000 on Tuesday.

If released on bond, all three must comply with GPS monitoring and are prohibited from having contact with any child under the age of 17.

The charging documents filed indicate Gray is currently on probation with a 20-year backup. Though not revoked for the violation, the man was reportedly found with a gun in his car while on probation on a previous occasion.

The complaint states Gray is considered a prior drug offender and a persistent felony offender. He is currently on probation for four separate cases with charges of possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a firearm, resisting arrest and unlawful use of a weapon.

Gray is facing 79 years in prison if convicted of the new charges in this case alone, which could be run consecutively to his backup for a total of 99 years, according to the complaint.