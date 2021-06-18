Three charged with child porn possession in separate cases

On Thursday, charges were filed in St. Francois County against three area men accused of possessing child pornography following separate Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) Division of Drug and Crime Control investigations.
Cory Lee Hoeft, 34, of Bonne Terre, and Kaleb Storie, 21, of Farmington, were each charged with one count on possession of child pornography. Jacob Colton Helm, 22, of Bonne Terre, faces two counts of possession of child pornography.
According to a probable cause statement from the MSHP in the case against Hoeft, on April 14, an investigator was provided a CyberTip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC). This CyberTip contained information provided to NCMEC by Media Lab/Kik Messenger.
On Jan. 3, at 6:16 p.m. Kik Messenger reported that 66 files, they believed to be child pornography, were uploaded and shared with another user via the messaging app.
Kik Messenger reported the suspect’s screen name as “jdiddly31” along with the user’s Yahoo email address. Kik Messenger further provided the IP address “jdiddly31” used to log in to the account on Dec. 30, at 11:13 a.m.
The report states that on Dec. 26, at 11:03 a.m., “Jdiddly31” connected to the IP address and uploaded video files of children engaged in sex acts.
Using public records, investigators determined the IP addresses were registered to Big River Telephone Company. A search warrant was served to Big River Telephone to determine the basic subscriber information for the IP addresses. The communications company complied with the warrant, indicating the subscriber of IP addresses, which were reportedly used to upload the illicit videos of children, was registered to a resident on Hooks Road in Bonne Terre.
On Wednesday, MSHP investigators executed a St. Francois County search warrant at the Bonne Terre address. One of the home’s residents spoke with police and verified that Big River Telephone was her internet service provider. She identified everyone that resided at the home with her and had access to her password-protected internet. Hoeft was identified as the suspect, according to police.
The man’s cell phone was the same number provided by Yahoo for the suspect account, johndiddly31. Investigators contacted Hoeft in Bonne Terre. He was advised of his Miranda rights and agreed to speak with investigators.
The report states that Hoeft admitted he utilized the Kik Messenger. Investigators report that Hoeft received and shared with other users on Kik images of nude children engaged in sex acts.
According to the statement, Hoeft further told investigators he has a problem and can’t quit viewing files of child pornography. Hoeft was shown images of some of the 66 files reported in the Cybertip. The man reportedly verified for investigators one file, a video, that depicts an approximately 2-year-old child having a sex act performed on them.
Hoeft was booked at the St. Francois County Jail on Wednesday, and a $50,000 cash or surety bond was set in the case.
A separate MSHP investigation led to the charges against Helm filed on Thursday.
According to a probable cause statement in the case, on Jan. 7, an investigator was provided three CyberTips from the NCMEC.
Investigation efforts reportedly revealed that Helm created an Instagram account with the purpose of receiving nude photographs and videos. On Sept. 28, the man allegedly received two images of child pornography from another Instagram user. On Nov. 10, Helm saved one of the images he received from Instagram into a Dropbox account that he created.
The next day, Helm sent an Instagram user a video of child pornography showing a female child involved in a sexual act.
On Wednesday, a search warrant was served at Helm’s residence. During an interview, Helm reportedly admitted to creating the Instagram and Dropbox accounts for the purpose of obtaining pornography. He stated the two images he received in September from Instagram were of a child approximately 6-8 years of age. He also reportedly admitted to sending the video of the female child and estimated her age as around 13-14 years of age.
The man was shown the two images and a screenshot of the video. The report states he verified they were the ones he possessed and provided an estimate of their ages.
Helm was also booked at the St. Francois County Jail on Wednesday, and a $50,000 cash or surety bond was set in his case as well.
The third man to be charged on Thursday was Storie.
A probable cause statement filed in the case states that on Jan. 7, the NCMEC provided three CyberTips to the MSHP. Investigators reportedly discovered that Storie created a Dropbox and Google account with the purpose of receiving nude photographs and videos.
On Nov. 16, Dropbox reported five images and one video depicting child pornography were inside the Dropbox account belonging to Storie.
Police served a search warrant at Storie’s residence on Wednesday. The report states that during an interview, Storie admitted to creating the Dropbox and Google accounts with the purpose of obtaining pornography online.
Storie was shown four images of female children reported by Dropbox that were in his account. He stated that if the photos came from his Dropbox account, they were his, but he could not specifically remember the images. When he reviewed the images, he reportedly estimated the children’s ages ranging from 8 to 12 years of age.
Storie was booked at the St. Francois County Jail, and a $25,000 cash or surety bond was set in his case.
If released on bond, Hoeft, Helm, and Storie are ordered to comply with GPS monitoring and are prohibited from having contact with children under the age of 18.
Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com