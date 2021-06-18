Three charged with child porn possession in separate cases

Helm was also booked at the St. Francois County Jail on Wednesday, and a $50,000 cash or surety bond was set in his case as well.

The third man to be charged on Thursday was Storie.

A probable cause statement filed in the case states that on Jan. 7, the NCMEC provided three CyberTips to the MSHP. Investigators reportedly discovered that Storie created a Dropbox and Google account with the purpose of receiving nude photographs and videos.

On Nov. 16, Dropbox reported five images and one video depicting child pornography were inside the Dropbox account belonging to Storie.

Police served a search warrant at Storie’s residence on Wednesday. The report states that during an interview, Storie admitted to creating the Dropbox and Google accounts with the purpose of obtaining pornography online.

Storie was shown four images of female children reported by Dropbox that were in his account. He stated that if the photos came from his Dropbox account, they were his, but he could not specifically remember the images. When he reviewed the images, he reportedly estimated the children’s ages ranging from 8 to 12 years of age.

Storie was booked at the St. Francois County Jail, and a $25,000 cash or surety bond was set in his case.

If released on bond, Hoeft, Helm, and Storie are ordered to comply with GPS monitoring and are prohibited from having contact with children under the age of 18.

Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 2

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.