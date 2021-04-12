Three face drug charges in Washington Co.

While officers were speaking with subjects outside, McKee reportedly exited the residence through the front door. Police talked to the woman and learned she and Crocker were in a relationship.

The report states that McKee told one of the officers three times in a row that the methamphetamine was hers. When she did this, the officer noted that Crocker looked down toward the ground and shook his head no.

Dicus, Crocker and McKee were arrested and booked at the Washington County Jail.

The court set $50,000 bonds for Dicus and Crocker, while McKee's bond was set at $25,000.

According to the criminal complaint filed on Thursday, Dicus has two pending felony cases in Washington County for possession of a controlled substance. The man also has prior convictions for second-degree burglary and stealing.

The charging documents state that Dicus is considered a persistent felony offender. He faces up to 37 years in prison in the case filed Thursday and 27 years on his other cases, for a total of 64 years.

Records show Crocker is currently on parole for a first-degree trafficking charge from St. Francois County. He received an 18-year prison sentence in 2012, making him a prior drug offender.