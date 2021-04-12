Three face drug charges in Washington Co.

Three people face felony charges in Washington County after authorities allegedly found stolen vehicles and 57 grams of meth during a search on Wednesday.
Larry K. Dicus, 54, of Potosi, was charged on Thursday with two counts of first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle, possession of controlled substance, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Justin M. Crocker, 38, of Ironton, and Dana K. McKee, 26, of Ellington, were both charged with delivery of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Additionally, Crocker is charged with first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle and receiving stolen property.
According to a probable cause statement, police received information on Wednesday of possible stolen property located at a residence on Millpond Road in Washington County.
After arriving at the address, officers learned that a person with an outstanding felony warrant was inside the residence.
While attempting to find the fugitive, officers reportedly located Dicus inside a shed on the property. Also inside the shed, the report states, police found a black 2007 Polaris Predator four-wheeler which was reported stolen from Iron Mountain Lake in St. Francois County.
According to the statement, a green EZGo golf cart had been reported stolen along with the four-wheeler. Crocker was reportedly located in the driveway working on the EZGo golf cart, which matched the description of the one reported stolen.
Police obtained a search warrant for the residence. During the search, investigators found a zip bag containing a crystal substance, a glass pipe with residue, and a digital scale inside a bedroom occupied by Dicus.
Using a Trunarc device, police determined the crystal substance to be methamphetamine. Also located on the property was a black flatbed trailer that had the VIN plate removed.
According to the statement, the 2007 Polaris Predator and the EZGo golf cart were positively identified by the alleged victim.
The report states that a 2000 Chevrolet truck, registered to Crocker, was parked near the driveway where the golf cart had been situated.
The truck's passenger side doors were reportedly open, and a detective spotted a clear plastic bag with crystal shards on the center console of the vehicle.
On the rear seat of the truck was a black toolbox matching the description of a toolbox that was mounted on the stolen four-wheeler, according to the report.
The truck was searched. The report states police discovered drug paraphernalia, including a digital scale, baggies, a glass pipe, and a mirror with a crystal substance.
The plastic bag with crystal shards weighed about 57 grams and field-tested positive for methamphetamine, according to the report.
While officers were speaking with subjects outside, McKee reportedly exited the residence through the front door. Police talked to the woman and learned she and Crocker were in a relationship.
The report states that McKee told one of the officers three times in a row that the methamphetamine was hers. When she did this, the officer noted that Crocker looked down toward the ground and shook his head no.
Dicus, Crocker and McKee were arrested and booked at the Washington County Jail.
The court set $50,000 bonds for Dicus and Crocker, while McKee's bond was set at $25,000.
According to the criminal complaint filed on Thursday, Dicus has two pending felony cases in Washington County for possession of a controlled substance. The man also has prior convictions for second-degree burglary and stealing.
The charging documents state that Dicus is considered a persistent felony offender. He faces up to 37 years in prison in the case filed Thursday and 27 years on his other cases, for a total of 64 years.
Records show Crocker is currently on parole for a first-degree trafficking charge from St. Francois County. He received an 18-year prison sentence in 2012, making him a prior drug offender.
The complaint states Crocker is facing a possible sentence of 27 years in prison if convicted of the charges filed in this case.
According to court documents, McKee has two cases pending in Iron County: one for felony possession of a controlled substance and another for resisting arrest, tampering with evidence, DWI, and driving while revoked. She failed to appear in court for both cases and had an outstanding warrant when she was arrested on the charges in this case.
