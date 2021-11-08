Three face felony charges related to a shooting incident in Washington County

Three area residents face charges in Washington County after an alleged shooting incident in which a man's truck was shot multiple times before an altercation.
Casey Halbert, 24, Melton Spencer, 22, and Trenton Brooks, 19, have each been charged with unlawful use of a weapon, armed criminal action, and first-degree property damage. Additionally, Brooks is charged with fourth-degree assault, and Spencer faces a charge of unlawful possession of a firearm.
According to probable cause statements from the Washington County Sheriff's Office, on Oct. 30, Spencer, Halbert, and Brooks had been riding around together in Halbert's vehicle. A man had reportedly seen the vehicle driving away from his home on Route C after his truck had been shot multiple times.
Spencer, Halbert, and Brooks reportedly returned to the Highway C residence in the vehicle spotted earlier. Upon arrival, Brooks allegedly leaped out of the vehicle and began a physical altercation with a man.
The report states that three witnesses told police that Brooks struck the man and then wrestled him to the ground. The alleged victim reportedly attempted to defend himself until deputies arrived. He received minor scratches on his back from the incident, according to the statement.
Deputies arrived on the scene and stopped the physical altercation. Brooks, Spencer, and Halbert were then placed in handcuffs and transported to the Washington County Jail.
Brooks reportedly agreed to speak to police and stated he had been out shooting road signs with Halbert and Spencer while they were all drinking alcohol and riding around. Brooks stated Halbert and Spencer took him back to a residence on Juno Road and left. When they came back approximately an hour later, he said they informed him that someone was angry because they thought Brooks had shot the truck. Brooks said the person thought he had shot the truck because the alleged victim was now dating his ex-girlfriend.
Brooks reportedly confirmed to police that he did get in a physical altercation with the other man when they arrived at the residence because the man was yelling at him.
Halbert and Spencer reportedly told police that Brooks was with them and shot the truck multiple times as they drove past it.
According to reports, Halbert told police she had been target practicing with Spencer at their residence earlier that day. She said Brooks came over, and the three of them went riding that evening. Halbert stated she was shooting road signs along with Brooks and Spencer while they drove down Route C. She reportedly said Brooks had stated he wanted to shoot out the back window of another man's truck for taking his girlfriend.
Halbert reportedly recalled that she took the rifle and shot at the truck as they drove by the first time but missed the back window. The woman said they turned around, and Brooks got in the bed of the truck. Halbert stated she drove back to the residence, and Brooks shot several times. She said someone called and told them they had been seen shooting at the alleged victim's truck and told them to come back to the residence, so they did. Halbert reportedly said Brooks got out of the vehicle and started fighting with the other man before the police arrived.
Police interviewed Spencer and his recollection of events was about the same as Halbert's. He recalled shooting a gun earlier in the day before shooting road signs with Halbert and Brooks. He also reportedly told authorities that as they neared the alleged victim's house, Brooks mentioned that he wanted to shoot the truck belonging to the other man.
According to the report, Spencer said he drove by the address, and Halbert shot out the window toward the residence. Spencer stated he thought she was shooting at the road sign in front of the home and did not know she was shooting at the truck. According to the statement, Spencer explained that he got out of the vehicle at a turnaround spot just past the residence and switched seats with Halbert.
The report states Halbert then drove back by the residence while Brooks shot at it. Spencer also told police that Brooks missed, so they turned around again in Belgrade and went back. He reportedly recalled Brooks getting in the back of the truck this time, and he was able to shoot at the other man's truck multiple times while Halbert had their vehicle stopped in the middle of the highway.
Police reported that the firearm was located in the back floorboard of the vehicle along with seven spent .22 Cal. LR cartridges. Two more spent cartridges were reportedly located on the highway in front of the alleged victim's truck.
The report states the total cost in damages to the truck would be more than $1,000. Police reportedly located 10 bullet holes in the truck.
Brooks, Spencer, and Halbert were booked on the charges, and $50,000 bonds were set in each case. Brooks and Halbert have since posted their bonds and were released. While on bond, the three subjects are prohibited from having contact with the alleged victim and his property.
A criminal history review showed that Brooks and Halbert have no prior criminal convictions. The search indicated that Spencer was convicted in April of endangering the welfare of a child involving drugs.
