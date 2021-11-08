Three face felony charges related to a shooting incident in Washington County

Brooks reportedly agreed to speak to police and stated he had been out shooting road signs with Halbert and Spencer while they were all drinking alcohol and riding around. Brooks stated Halbert and Spencer took him back to a residence on Juno Road and left. When they came back approximately an hour later, he said they informed him that someone was angry because they thought Brooks had shot the truck. Brooks said the person thought he had shot the truck because the alleged victim was now dating his ex-girlfriend.

Brooks reportedly confirmed to police that he did get in a physical altercation with the other man when they arrived at the residence because the man was yelling at him.

Halbert and Spencer reportedly told police that Brooks was with them and shot the truck multiple times as they drove past it.

According to reports, Halbert told police she had been target practicing with Spencer at their residence earlier that day. She said Brooks came over, and the three of them went riding that evening. Halbert stated she was shooting road signs along with Brooks and Spencer while they drove down Route C. She reportedly said Brooks had stated he wanted to shoot out the back window of another man's truck for taking his girlfriend.