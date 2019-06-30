{{featured_button_text}}
Three individuals received serious injuries in an accident that occurred at about 9 p.m. on Saturday in Goose Creek.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, David Nauke, Jr., 46, of Bonne Terre, was driving his Ford F-250 westbound on Mohican Drive.

The report states that Nauke was pulling a pontoon boat on a homemade trailer when the trailer became detached from the truck at Martin Drive and the boat and trailer overturned.

The report states that three passengers were inside the boat at the time of the accident.

Katelyn Brame, 23, of Cameron, Megan Meadows, 20, of Dittmer, and Jill Zintel, 49, of Pevely, all received serious injuries and were transported to Mercy Hospital South in St. Louis by St. Francois County Ambulance District.

According to the report, Nauke received no injuries in the incident.

A Farmington man was seriously injured in a dump truck accident on Friday morning in Ste. Genevieve County. 

According to the patrol report, Paul Grsip, 68, was driving a 2008 Sterling L8500 Dump on Route C near Lawrencetown Cutoff Road when the vehicle went off the right side of the roadway and overturned.

He was taken by Air Evac to Mercy-St. Louis where he was treated for serious injuries. 

Two individuals were injured in a crash in Jefferson County on Saturday afternoon. 

According to the report, Larry Dickens, 56, of Bonne Terre, was driving a pickup truck northbound on Highway 21 at Highway 110 when he turned left into the path of a northbound Jeep Cherokee driven by Jason Gibson, 41, of Hillsboro.

Both received serious injuries and were taken to Mercy Hospital-South. 

Editor's Note: Names are listed as spelled on the MSHP reports.

