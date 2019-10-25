{{featured_button_text}}
Thursday night stabbing being investigated
An alteration in Park Hills Thursday night ended with two men getting stabbed.

According to the Park Hills Police Department, the incident reportedly occurred sometime between 10 and 11 p.m. in the area of Simmons and Third Streets. An officer was driving through the area when he heard a man yelling for help and stating that someone was trying to kill him.

The officer reportedly stopped to investigate and reportedly observed two male subjects in a yard and both had blood on them. The two men had apparently gotten into an argument that escalated to a point where they were using weapons. Both men received stab wounds as a result of the fight, according to police.

The officer took one of the men into custody and called EMS for the other man who reportedly had more serious injuries. An ambulance was dispatched at 10:52 p.m. and ultimately, both men were transported by St. Francois County Ambulance to Mercy-South to be treated for their injuries. They were both released from the hospital early Friday morning, according to reports.

The two men are not being identified as the investigation is ongoing and formal charges have not yet been filed.

