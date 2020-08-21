Thursday night unrest at BT prison

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Word of a disturbance at the state prison in Bonne Terre heated up local social media last night.

News of the upset at Eastern Reception, Diagnostic and Correctional Center reportedly came over scanners, later reports indicated housing units had been barricaded, with word the prisoners are unhappy with the reduced quality and amount of recreational time and meals, both being hit by pandemic precautions.

Karen Pojmann, communications director for the Missouri Department of Corrections, said only one housing unit was involved. She said staff members who have tested positive, and all staff with whom they’ve had close contact, are isolating at home.

“For that reason, the facility is experiencing a staffing shortage that has necessitated limiting some activity, including reducing outdoor recreation time, in the interest of ensuring safety and security,” she said. “The offenders involved in last night’s incident were requesting more recreation time and refusing to return to their cells, beginning around 8:15 p.m.

“The Corrections Emergency Response Team (CERT) responded, and offenders had returned to their cells by midnight. No staff were hurt, and no offender injuries have been reported.”

Sarah Haas is the assistant editor for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at 573-518-3617 or at shaas@dailyjournalonline.com.

