 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Thursday night unrest at BT prison
0 comments
breaking top story

Thursday night unrest at BT prison

{{featured_button_text}}
Thursday night unrest at BT prison

Inmates in a housing unit at Bonne Terre prison refused to return to their cells Thursday night, protesting reduced recreational time due to a staff shortage.

 File photo

Word of a disturbance at the state prison in Bonne Terre heated up local social media last night.

News of the upset at Eastern Reception, Diagnostic and Correctional Center reportedly came over scanners, later reports indicated housing units had been barricaded, with word the prisoners are unhappy with the reduced quality and amount of recreational time and meals, both being hit by pandemic precautions.

Karen Pojmann, communications director for the Missouri Department of Corrections, said only one housing unit was involved. She said staff members who have tested positive, and all staff with whom they’ve had close contact, are isolating at home.

“For that reason, the facility is experiencing a staffing shortage that has necessitated limiting some activity, including reducing outdoor recreation time, in the interest of ensuring safety and security,” she said. “The offenders involved in last night’s incident were requesting more recreation time and refusing to return to their cells, beginning around 8:15 p.m.

“The Corrections Emergency Response Team (CERT) responded, and offenders had returned to their cells by midnight. No staff were hurt, and no offender injuries have been reported.”

Sarah Haas is the assistant editor for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at 573-518-3617 or at shaas@dailyjournalonline.com.

0 comments
0
0
1
0
1

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

SORTS inmate charged
Crime and Courts

SORTS inmate charged

An inmate at the Sex Offender Rehabilitation and Treatment Services (SORTS) facility in Farmington has been charged with the alleged rape of a…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News