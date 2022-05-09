Traffic stop leads to drug trafficking charge for area man

An area man has been charged with drug trafficking after a traffic stop for a broken tail light allegedly led to the discovery of about 132 grams of meth.

Kerry Lambert Frago, 58, of Desloge, was charged last week in St. Francois County with second-degree drug trafficking.

According to a probable cause statement from the St. Francois County Sheriff's Department, last Monday, a deputy conducted a traffic stop on southbound US 67 at Berry Road on a white extended cab Ford flatbed truck for having a rear passenger tail light out.

The report states that verbal consent to search the vehicle was given by the driver. The deputy then reportedly asked the passenger, who was identified as Frago, to exit the truck as well.

Once Frago exited the vehicle, the deputy reported observing a large bulge in the man's right pant leg sliding down his leg. The deputy started patting down the man and reported that Frago started kicking once he got to the pants bulge, trying to get the deputy's hand away. Frago was reportedly advised to stop kicking, and once he stopped, the deputy pulled from the man's pants a large amount of a crystal substance in a plastic bag.

The report states the crystal substance was later tested by a "TruNarc" device, positively indicating it to be methamphetamine. The meth reportedly weighed approximately 132 grams per the department-issued digital scale.

Frago was booked at the St. Francois County Detention Center, and a $150,000 bond was set in the case. If released on bond, Frago is ordered to comply with GPS and pre-trial monitoring.

The report filed in the case states that Frago was charged late last month with possession of methamphetamine after being arrested for the crime in October 2021.

Court records show that Frago has previous drug-related felony convictions in St. Francois County. The man pleaded guilty in 2011 to felony distribution/delivery/manufacture/produce or attempt or possession w/intent to distribute/deliver/manufacture/produce a controlled substance, according to records. He reportedly received a 13-year prison sentence in the case but has since been released on parole.

Criminal filings indicate Frago has other prior felonies and misdemeanors convictions for offenses including possession of a controlled substance, DWI, possession of drug paraphernalia, passing a bad check, and two instances of driving while revoked/suspended.

