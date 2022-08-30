Traffic stop leads to trafficking charges for area man; 107 grams of meth, 111 fentanyl capsules, 104 oxycodone pills allegedly found

An area motorcyclist faces drug trafficking charges after police allegedly discovered significant amounts of meth, fentanyl, and oxycodone this week.

Michael Jerome Farris, 25, of Mineral Point, was charged Sunday in Washington County with two counts of second-degree drug trafficking, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana (11-35 grams), and DWI.

According to a probable cause statement from the Potosi Police Department, on Saturday, a police officer noticed Farris sitting on a red motorcycle at the Potosi Gulf gas station on East High Street. Because of previous incidents, the officer reportedly believed that Farris might have a warrant for his arrest.

The report states a warrant check on Farris showed the man had a valid driver with no warrants for his arrest but it was not showing that he had a motorcycle endorsement.

The officer saw the red motorcycle pulling out of the Gulf station parking lot and onto Highway 8, traveling east. The patrolman conducted a traffic stop on the bike at the intersection of Highways 8 and 21. Farris' motorcycle was run through the system by plate number and returned to a 2007 Honda motorcycle. Police checked the VIN on the bike and noticed that it did not match the plate, coming back to a 2002 motorcycle, according to the report.

Farris reportedly told police he had the motorcycle's title at his house, and the plates were on the bike when he bought it. Because Farris is on probation for tampering with a motor vehicle and the plate and VIN did not match, the officer placed the man in handcuffs until police could figure out if the man was telling the truth.

The report states the officer conducted a pat-down search on Farris for weapons and went to feel his front left pants pocket as the officer noticed a large bulge in the front of his pants. When the officer touched Farris' pocket, he reportedly felt what he believed to be drugs. The officer reported that the item in the man's pocket had a granulated/crunchy feel.

Farris reportedly denied anything being down his pants and stated that it was just his genitals before eventually admitting to having a bag of "dope" down his pants. The report indicates the officer searched and pulled out a large clear plastic bag from Farris' pants with other bags inside it.

The officer reporting finding a clear plastic bag with capsules containing a white powder which from training and experience, he believed to be fentanyl. Also reportedly in the bag were numerous bags of a white crystal substance believed to be methamphetamine. The officer further located a small bag of pink circle-shaped pills with a white oval pill and a half of a white oval pill, along with two small plastic bags of suspected marijuana, according to the report.

Per the report, the officer found a key chain on Farris with a twist-top container with a white crystal substance inside.

When Farris was transported to the Washington County Jail, the report states he was asked numerous times if he had any more narcotics on him, but he said he did not. The man's clothing was searched once he was changed out at the jail by staff. Inside a zipper pocket on his coat was a clear plastic bag with suspected methamphetamine, according to police.

The report indicates that in total, police found approximately 107 grams of meth in four separate plastic bags; a bag containing 104 pink circular pills identified through markings as 10mg oxycodone; 111 capsules with fentanyl inside; one and a half white oval shape pills identified as oxycodone/acetaminophen; and about 17 grams of marijuana in the two clear plastic bags.

Additionally, $1,199 in cash found in Farris' wallet was seized as evidence due to the nature of the charges.

The report states a detective with the Mineral Area Drug Task force used a TruNarc handheld narcotics analyzer to test the crystal substance, which tested positive for methamphetamine on Monday. The analyzer indicated that one of the capsules with white powder tested positive for fentanyl compound, and one pink circle-shaped pill showed positive for oxycodone.

After being advised of his rights, the report states Farris admitted to doing "speed" right before he went to the Gulf gas station. Farris reportedly refused field sobriety tests but agreed to have blood drawn for lab analysis.

Farris was booked at the Washington County Jail, and a $100,000 bond has been set in the case.

The criminal complaint filed in the case indicates Farris is currently on parole for felony possession of a controlled substance and has another prior offense for tampering with a motor vehicle.

The filing notes that Farris is considered a persistent felony offender and a prior drug offender, meaning he faces up to two life sentences plus more than 10 years in prison if convicted of the charges filed this week.