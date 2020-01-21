Trafficking charge filed in connection meth in the mail

A Washington County man is accused of drug trafficking after authorities were made aware of two packages reportedly delivered to his residence through the U.S. Postal Service.
Brody Katz, 27, of rural Potosi, was charged on Jan. 14 with the class A felony of second-degree trafficking in connection with two packages containing drugs allegedly being delivered to his address on Dec. 9.
According to a probable cause statement from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, a family member notified police after opening two packages containing a crystal-like substance.
A deputy was dispatched to the address and reported that one of the packages stated it weighed 3 pounds on the shipping label and the other package label listed a weight of 4 pounds.
The deputy opened the packages and reportedly observed that each box contained a vacuum-sealed bag of a white crystal-like substance. A field test was performed and the substance tested positive for methamphetamine, according to the statement. The total amount of meth collected as evidence is estimated to be 7 pounds.
Another family member reported to the deputy that once they opened the packages, they called Katz and told him that they were calling the cops. The relative stated that Katz told him to take the drugs and leave before the police arrived. He reportedly wanted the narcotics brought to him.
The deputy interviewed Katz after he was arrested in St. Francois County for unlawfully possessing two stolen firearms, a defaced firearm, and narcotics. During the interview, Katz reportedly stated that he would tell the deputy about the meth that was located if it was provided in writing that his family member would not be charged with any crime.
The report further states that when asked about how much money he owed to the people he received the methamphetamine from, Katz reportedly said that he didn’t know.
Katz was booked at the Washington County Jail on Jan. 14, and a bond in the case was set at $150,000, cash or surety.
A search of the man’s criminal history shows that he is a convicted felon and is currently on parole for two counts of possession of a controlled substance.
The report also states that Katz had an active felony warrant through Washington County for two counts of possession of a controlled substance at the time of the incident.
According to court records, Katz was arrested on June 11 in Washington County on the two counts. His bond in that case was set at $50,000, which he posted. His bond was later revoked for failing to appear in court and the court set a new bond at $100,000, cash or surety. He was arrested on Oct. 31, by the Farmington Police Department, again for possession of a controlled substance.
Further, Katz was arrested for possession of a controlled substance by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department, both in July and November of 2010. Court records show that Katz was arrested in Jefferson County on Feb. 3, 2015, for violating his probation.
On Jan. 1, 2016, Katz was reportedly back in custody on another charge of possession of a controlled substance out of Jefferson County. He was arrested on May 15, 2017, in Washington County for delivery of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance.
According to the criminal complaint, the state considers Katz to be a persistent drug offender and it states that he has two prior Department of Corrections commitments involving drug cases. If released on bond, Katz must be fitted with a GPS monitoring device.
A press release posted online by the Washington County Sheriff's Office Tuesday states that the investigation is ongoing and additional charges and suspects are being sought.
