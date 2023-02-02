A temporary restraining order (TRO) is in effect against Village of Mineral Point board members after residents of the Washington County township alleged that board officials were shutting off water service to homes and citing overdue bills when no bills have been issued in some time.

Last Wednesday, a Washington County judge signed the TRO filed by Washington County Prosecutor John I. Jones IV stating Mineral Point board officials "appear to be disconnecting water services without notice, a valid legal reason, or any recourse to residents of the Village of Mineral Point."

The TRO respondents are listed as Rebecca Willshire and Matthew Willshire, both individually and in their official capacity as elected officials of the Village of Mineral Point, as well as Nicholas Courtois and Marvin Johnson in their official capacity as elected officials of the town.

To be granted a TRO, it had to be found that immediate and irreparable injury, loss, or damage would potentially affect the township, its residents, and the general public if the temporary injunction was not granted.

A detective with the Washington County Sheriff's Office submitted an affidavit supporting the claims made in the court filing.

In the sworn statement, the detective notes Sheriff Zach Jacobsen told him to come to the sheriff's office Tuesday and speak with two Mineral Point residents about Rebecca and Matthew Wilshire turning off the water to their home.

The residents told authorities that Rebecca and Matthew Wilshire serve on the Board of the Village of Mineral Point and have been disconnecting water service to other Mineral Point homes, telling citizens their water bills were not being paid.

The reporting residents said no water bills had been sent to anyone in the township since May 2022.

The affidavit states that on Jan. 24, the Wilshires went to the reporting resident's address in Mineral Point, shut off the water, and took the meter out. When the resident asked the Wilshires why they had disconnected the water line, the couple reportedly replied it was due to the lack of payment on the water and sewer utility bill. The court documents assert no statements had been sent to customers in some time, with one resident claiming not to have received a bill since May.

The filings allege the Wilshires had also been shutting off water to other properties in Mineral Point, citing a lack of bill payment.

The detective reportedly spoke with another person about the situation Tuesday. The homeowner said she discovered her water was shut off and called Rebecca Willshire to ask why. On the first and second calls, the homeowner said, Rebecca answered and hung up the phone. On the third call, Matthew reportedly answered, saying he was in the process of filling out a police report and would call back later.

Sometime later, Rebecca reportedly called the homeowner and told her a bill needed to be paid before the water service would be restored.

The Mineral Point officials appeared for a show cause hearing in the matter on Monday, but the hearing was rescheduled for Feb. 10 at both parties' agreement.