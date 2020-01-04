Truck stolen in Ste. Gen, man charged

A St. Louis man is facing charges in Ste. Genevieve County in connection with the theft of a Freightliner during the early hours of New Year’s Eve.
Michael Pirtle Jr., 27, of St. Louis’s Carondelet area, was charged Tuesday with first-degree burglary, first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle, felony stealing and felony property damage.
According to a probable cause statement by Deputy J. Hutchings of the Ste. Genevieve County Sheriff's Office, on Tuesday at 2:48 a.m. deputies were advised by dispatch that a white 2003 Freightliner truck with a red bed had just been stolen from a residence on Lime Kiln Road.
At the time the dispatch came over to the radio, three deputies, including Hutchings, were in the area of the reported theft and, according to the statement, Hutchings located a vehicle matching the description in the grassy area between Route A and Highway 32 and the truck appeared to be unoccupied.
Another deputy on the scene stated he observed two subjects with flashlights running across I-55 from the immediate area of the stolen truck.
Two deputies traveled to the area of Highway 32 and Watts Road in an attempt to detain the fleeing subjects. Hutchings traveled to the area of Southbound Fuel in case the subjects had crossed Highway 32. The deputy reports that while driving through the parking lot of the gas station, he was advised over his radio that the other deputies were in a foot chase with the individuals through a field located directly across from Southbound Fuel and the chase was heading toward the interstate.
In an attempt to cut off the fleeing subjects, Hutchings states he left the fuel station’s parking lot and traveled north onto the southbound interstate exit ramp where he observed the other two deputies exiting the field approximately three-quarters of the way down the ramp.
Deputies on the scene immediately began to search the ditch line looking for the subjects. After a short search, they located a male hiding underneath a large concrete slab in the ditch line. The man refused to exit his hiding place, stating his leg was stuck/broke and refused to provide his name.
The officer states in his report that while giving commands to exit, the man kept crawling further underneath the concrete slab.
Fire and EMS personnel were dispatched to the scene to aid the officers in freeing the man and at 4:09 a.m., he was freed and placed under arrest.
While emergency personnel was working to free the subject, Hutchings traveled back to the stolen truck to meet the reporting party and upon his arrival, he met with the owner of the stolen truck who confirmed that it was his property.
The man stated that the truck had been stolen from a storage building on his property and said the value of the stolen items in the bed of the truck was estimated to be more than $750.
After speaking with the vehicle's owner, the deputy met him at his residence to examine the scene there. The man told the deputy someone had broken the window on the door leading into his attached garage and he also showed the deputy his large metal storage building where the truck and other items were reportedly stolen.
The victim explained that he was alerted to the crime when he awoke to the sound of the truck’s engine running, at which point he walked to the garage to find a man standing next to his personal pick-up truck parked inside. The man reportedly yelled at the subject who then fled the garage. The homeowner walked outside and observed the stolen truck being driven down the driveway.
Pirtle was booked into the Ste. Genevieve County Jail where a bond was set at $60,000, cash-only.
In filing the charges, Ste. Genevieve County Prosecuting Attorney Wayne Williams states that Pirtle is considered a flight risk as he was issued warrants on Dec. 18 for failing to appear in court in two separate cases. Pirtle is charged in St. Louis with felony stealing ($25,000 or more) and second-degree burglary in one case and trespassing in another case.
When the crimes in Ste. Genevieve County occurred, Pirtle had been free on surety bonds he posted Friday in the pending St. Louis cases.
