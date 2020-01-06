{{featured_button_text}}
Tullock arrested in another stealing case

Tullock Jr.

 St. Francois County Sheriff's Department

A St. Francois County man has been arrested again and faces new stealing charges, making this the third stealing case filed against him since August.

Paul Tullock Jr., 37, of Bismarck, was charged on Dec. 6 with felony stealing ($750 or more) and a class A misdemeanor of stealing in connection with two separate incidents of theft at Harbor Freight Tools in Farmington.

According to a probable cause statement by Officer R. Barron of the Farmington Police Department, Tullock entered the Harbor Freight store on Sept. 5 and exited with a Titanium Unlimited 200 Professional welder, valued at $699.99, without paying for it.

It is reported that Tullock entered the same store on Oct. 5, exiting with a Vulcan OmniPro 220 welder, valued at $949.99, again without paying for it and according to the probable cause statement, both instances of theft were captured on the store's surveillance cameras.

The Bismarck man was charged on Nov. 13 with the class A misdemeanor of stealing in connection with another theft that reportedly occurred in October at the Harbor Freight location.

According to the probable cause statement from this incident, Tullock was back at Harbor Freight on Oct. 19 where he again allegedly left the store without paying for a welder — a Titanium Unlimited 200 welder valued at $699.99.

Employees of Harbor Freight provided surveillance video of the theft, and Officer Barron recognized the person in the video who took the welder as Tullock. A customer also provided the license plate number of the vehicle that Tullock allegedly loaded the welder into, which matched another report officers had received involving Tullock at Menards in Farmington.

The day after this incident, on Oct. 20, the Farmington officer received a call that Tullock was back at Harbor Freight. He was then taken into custody by another Farmington police officer, according to the statement.

Once at the St. Francois County Jail, Tullock reportedly stated he did not have the welder anymore. When asked if he wanted to discuss it further, he reportedly said, “You know I have a problem.”

He was charged on Nov. 16 with felony stealing ($750 or more) in a similar incident at Rural King in Farmington.

According to the probable cause statement in this incident, Tullock entered Rural King in Farmington, on Aug. 9, where he reportedly placed a chainsaw valued at more than $750 in his shopping cart, along with other items, and then left the store without paying for the saw.

Tullock was booked into the St. Francois County Jail Friday morning and a bond of $15,000 cash or surety was set in the latest case.

A search of Tullock’s criminal history shows he has been charged in the past with receiving stolen property, possession of controlled substances, and was also convicted of involuntary manslaughter in 2002 for which he received a five-year prison sentence.

Authorities had been looking for the Bismarck man since the arrest warrant was issued in the most recent case and individuals on social media wanted to help.

The owner of Roy's Convenience Stores took to social media, offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of Tullock. A $25 gift card to the store was also offered to anyone who shared the post.

The post states that Tullock had stolen a Zip lighter display from their Caledonia location and it contained apparent screen grabs from surveillance video showing a man, who staff identified as Tullock, as well as a truck the man was reportedly driving.

Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com

