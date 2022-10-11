Twenty years later: No new leads in Peggy Miller's death

Twenty years have now passed since the brutal murder of 62-year-old Peggy Miller.

On September 22, 2002, Miller was found dead in her burned-out car in St. Francois County not too far from the Iron County line. Her home in Iron County had been set on fire.

“Originally we had a task force put together to run down the original leads on it,” St. Francois County Sheriff Dan Bullock has said. “It was the (Missouri State) Highway Patrol, Iron County and the detectives here.”

Authorities do not know if she was killed in St. Francois County or in Iron County, so authorities from both counties have investigated leads over the years.

They have withheld details about her murder, such as the cause of death.

Bullock has said there are things only they know about, so if they do get any new leads, they will know if a person was there and saw what happened to Miller.

“It was a very specific way that she was killed; only someone who was there would know how it happened.”

Authorities have had people of interest in the case over the years. In fact, some have been questioned and released.

While St. Francois County detectives are kept busy with other cases and no new leads have surfaced in quite a while, authorities still have hopes that an arrest will be made.

“We are leveraging contemporary investigative methods in the analysis of decade-old evidence,” St. Francois County Lt. Det. Matt Wampler said last week. “Forensic testing, specifically DNA analysis, is one of the most important tools we have at our disposal.”

He said applying these modern investigative methods to this case is an important step toward success.

“We are still persistent and hopeful we will solve this case,” Wampler said. “We want to provide the friends and family of Peggy Miller reassurance that law enforcement continues to search for answers.

“We continue to request assistance from the public to help bring justice for Peggy Miller.”

Another tool he mentioned is that Missouri now has a witness protection program that can be utilized.

Anyone with information about the case is encouraged to call the sheriff’s department at 573-431-2777 or Central Dispatch at 573-431-3131.

Miller’s murder

On the day of Miller’s death, firefighters were called to her home at the intersection of what was then Route W and Highway 21 in the early morning hours of Sept. 22, 2002. Her house had been set on fire.

Her body was found in her burned-out car on Indian Creek Road not far from the Iron County line.

Police believe the fires were set at about the same time and they do not know which fire was set first.

Investigators have said they believe more than one person was involved in the murder and that these people are familiar with the area. They say going to Miller’s home seems random and unplanned, as there is no clear motive.

What police thought was an unusual gas can found at her house and a phone call made at 1 a.m. from her house to an elderly woman in Richland haven’t netted much in the investigation.

Family members have said Miller was not the type of person to make enemies or put herself in contact with people who would commit horrendous crimes.

She worked part time at Parkland Health Center, attended church at First Baptist Church in Pilot Knob and was active in her grandchildren’s lives.