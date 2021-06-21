Two await extradition to New Mexico after police pursuit across Chester bridge

As the van entered Chester on Route 3, the Chester Police Department and Randolph County Sheriff's Department attempted to set up spikes and road blocks, which the driver avoided, driving 55 mph on Taylor and State streets in a business area.

The van turned into the parking lot of the Chester Fire Department and roared down the hill, striking a curb while attempting to flee all pursuing departments.

The driver crossed over George Street and headed down Knollwood Drive, which turned into a gravel road that dead-ended at a residence. The St. Mary officer had attempted to block the vehicle, and was struck by the van. Bequette said the van was then effectively bumped, lost control, and came to rest in an empty field. Bequette said the van driver and his passenger refused to comply with requests to show their hands and step out of the vehicle, so they were helped out and were arrested.

Chief Bequette said the St. Mary officer sustained no injuries, and although the patrol vehicle was damaged, it was able to be driven from the scene. Bequette said the joint efforts of the Chester Police Department and Randolph County Sheriff's Office prevented any loss of life or property, and with proper training and pursuit tactics, helped bring the van to a stop.