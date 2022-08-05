Two Bismarck men charged following reports of stolen motorcycle, firearms, jewelry

This week, two area men are facing charges in St. Francois County after reports of stolen property, including a motorcycle, two firearms, diamond rings, and construction equipment.

Andy James Fitzwater, 22, of Bismarck, has been charged with second-degree burglary, stealing a motor vehicle, two counts of stealing a firearm, and resisting arrest for a felony. Arville William Declue Jr., 49, of Bismarck, is charged with receiving stolen property.

According to a probable cause statement from the Bismarck Police Department, an officer was dispatched on Friday to a home on West Main Street in Bismarck for a reported motorcycle theft. At the residence, the officer spoke with a woman who said she had a 2019 Apollo RFZ 125 cc motorcycle stolen from her property.

On Sunday, the officer was dispatched to another address on West Main Street about a burglary. There, the officer took a report from a man stating a Marlin 30-30 rifle, a Savage 7mm-08 deer rifle, construction equipment, and four diamond rings had been stolen from his residence. The man reportedly told the officer that Fitzwater had attempted to sell him the 2019 Apollo motorcycle. The man said he confronted Fitzwater about the burglary at his residence.

The report states the officer then went to a house on East Main Street where he knew Fitzwater to frequent. The homeowner there provided consent for the officer to search the residence.

During the search, the officer reportedly located Fitzwater hiding inside a closet. The officer instructed the man to exit the closet numerous times and informed him that he was under arrest for the theft of the motorcycle and firearms. Fitzwater allegedly refused the commands, so the officer reached into the closet to pull the man out; however, he continued to struggle and pull away. After struggling, the officer was able to take Fitzwater into custody.

Inside the closet, the officer reportedly found a Marlin 30-30 rifle, identified in the report as the same as the firearm reported stolen on Sunday.

The report states Fitzwater was read his Miranda rights before admitting to stealing the motorcycle. The man reportedly told police that he and Declue had taken the bike to a residence and sold it for $100. The report states Fitzwater further admitted to burglarizing the West Main Street home and said he had already disposed of the rest of the property.

Fitzwater and Declue were booked at the St. Francois County Detention Center on Monday. Fitzwater’s bond was set at $50,000, and Declue’s was set at $30,000.

Court records show that at the time of his arrest, Fitzwater had been free on a $20,000 bond he posted in February after being charged in St. Francois County with second-degree burglary, fourth-degree assault, resisting arrest for a felony, and receiving stolen property. That case is still pending.

Additionally, filings show that Fitzwater has previously pleaded guilty to two counts of resisting arrest and two counts of operating a vehicle without a valid license.

Charging documents indicate Declue had been free on bonds posted in three separate pending cases at the time of his arrest. The man posted a $5,000 bond in June after being charged in May with possession of a controlled substance in St. Francois County. He is charged in St. Francois County with first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle and was released on a $10,000 bond in June. The man has another pending charge of first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle in Washington County. He was released from jail in that case after posting a $20,000 bond in February.

A search of Declue’s criminal history showed that he has previous convictions for offenses including involuntary manslaughter-vehicular/intoxicated, receiving stolen property, unlawful possession of a firearm, second-degree assault/operating a vehicle while intoxicated resulting in injury, and driving while suspended/revoked.