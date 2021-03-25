Two charged after police allegedly find a lot of drugs and guns, two stolen vehicles at residence on Simpson Road

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

According to the statement, a total of 16 firearms were found at the Cadet home, including several revolvers, rifles, shotguns, and pistols.

When searching the property, investigators reportedly located two stolen vehicles: a 2003 Harley-Davidson motorcycle belonging to a Washington County woman and valued at $5,000; and a 2016 Jeep Wrangler belonging to a Franklin County man and valued at $35,000.

Horton and Ratliff were booked at the Washington County Jail. The court set Horton's bond at $200,000, and Ratliff's bond was set at $100,000 in the case. Ratliff posted a surety bond for his release on Wednesday.

Records show that Horton is a convicted felon currently on probation for possession of a controlled substance and is prohibited from possessing firearms.

Court documents indicate that Horton has previously been arrested numerous times in Washington, St. Francois, and Jefferson counties.

According to records, the woman has previous charges including tampering with an airplane, domestic assault, unlawful use of a weapon, armed criminal action, and multiple counts of possession of a controlled substance.

A search of Ratliff's criminal history showed that he was arrested for domestic assault in October 2015 in Washington County.

The charging documents filed in the case state that Horton faces a possible sentence of 156 years in prison if convicted of the charges. The filings indicate that Ratliff could be sentenced to spend 71 years behind bars if found guilty of the offenses.

