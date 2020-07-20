Two charged after separate pursuits

Phipps was booked into the St. Francois County Jail, where he is being held without bond.

Court records show that Phipps has a pending charge from January for failing to stop for a police officer in Mississippi. The man was convicted in 2016 of the same charge in Mississippi.

Phipps was convicted in 2015 of DUI and speeding in Tennessee, according to court documents.

In Frazier's case, court documents state that an officer responded to an address on East Marvin Avenue on Sunday in reference to a man with a knife threatening another man.

The report states that officers on the scene spoke with a man who told them he was walking down the street going to his house when he observed a man, later identified as Frazier, come out of a house on the 300 block of East Marvin Avenue with a machete in his hand and walk across the road to another house.

The man told officers that as he was walking, Frazier came out to the sidewalk with the machete and told him he needed to hurry up and get out of there. The man said he glanced back toward Frazier to see who he was talking to when Frazier yelled at him again, saying that he needed to walk faster or that he would kill him.