Two charged after separate pursuits

Two men are facing charges in connection with separate police pursuits that occurred this month.
Timothy Phipps, 28, of Walls, Mississippi, is facing charges following a high-speed pursuit that began in St. Francois County and ended in southern Madison County last Monday. He was charged last week with resisting arrest/stop by fleeing, careless and imprudent driving, failing to display plates on a motor vehicle, and other traffic offenses.
Myles D. Frazier Jr., 27, of Fredericktown, is facing charges following a foot pursuit in Fredericktown earlier this month. Frazier has been charged in Madison County with unlawful use of a weapon and resisting arrest.
In Phipps' case, court records state that a trooper was heading north on Flat River Road in St. Francois County last Monday when he observed a gray passenger car, with no front plate, heading south on Flat River Road.
The report states that the trooper turned around and followed the vehicle, which passed Dixie Kohn Drive and immediately traveled off the roadway’s right side before performing a U-turn. As the car made the U-turn, the trooper activated his emergency equipment and attempted to stop it.
According to the report, the driver, identified as Phipps, rapidly accelerated and failed to stop. The car turned onto U.S. 67, passing multiple vehicles. The car then traveled across the center-line of the roadway multiple times without using turn signals. While straddling the center-line of the highway, the car hit speeds of more than 100 mph.
The trooper reports that when the fleeing car approached other motorists in the right lane, the driver would follow too close, then rapidly jerk the steering wheel to the left, traveling back into the left lane of the highway, causing multiple vehicles to swerve to the right shoulder to avoid a collision.
The vehicle continued south on U.S. 67, passing Farmington, and headed south of Route H, in the left lane. Once south of Route H, the car reached a speed of approximately 130 mph. The trooper then observed the car’s headlights turn off.
The report states that a deputy then continued the pursuit southbound on U.S. 67 north of Route DD.
The trooper who initially tried to make the traffic stop was notified that the car had traveled south of Cherokee Pass in Madison County, and became disabled on southbound U.S. 67 near the intersection of the U.S. 67 Business Route.
The trooper responded to the scene and observed a gray Acura passenger car with a Tennessee license plate registered to a Buick.
According to court documents, the trooper positively identified it as the car that failed to stop for him.
After the car came to a stop, the trooper instructed a woman in the back passenger’s seat of the car to walk to the front passenger side of his patrol vehicle.
The 28-year-old woman was searched, and officers found a silver cylinder container in her shorts’ back-left pocket. Inside the container was a folded piece of paper containing a white crystal-like substance, consistent with methamphetamine.
The trooper reportedly asking the woman why they were running, to which she would not give a straight answer. When asked if there was anything illegal in the car, the woman reportedly stated there was a small amount of marijuana in the vehicle.
A 29-year-old man was riding in the front passenger’s seat of the car during the pursuit.
A search of the vehicle revealed two used syringes inside a camouflage backpack found in the front passenger’s seat floorboard. The search also revealed a glass smoking device, in the center console of the vehicle, which contained an unknown brown substance inside, consistent with THC oil.
The search also reportedly revealed a brown rolling paper in the center console, containing a green leafy substance, which the trooper identified as marijuana based on his training and experience.
The trooper indicated in his report that additional charges would be requested once the laboratory analysis on the suspected controlled substances is returned. The names of the two passengers are not being released, pending the filing of criminal charges.
Phipps was booked into the St. Francois County Jail, where he is being held without bond.
Court records show that Phipps has a pending charge from January for failing to stop for a police officer in Mississippi. The man was convicted in 2016 of the same charge in Mississippi.
Phipps was convicted in 2015 of DUI and speeding in Tennessee, according to court documents.
In Frazier's case, court documents state that an officer responded to an address on East Marvin Avenue on Sunday in reference to a man with a knife threatening another man.
The report states that officers on the scene spoke with a man who told them he was walking down the street going to his house when he observed a man, later identified as Frazier, come out of a house on the 300 block of East Marvin Avenue with a machete in his hand and walk across the road to another house.
The man told officers that as he was walking, Frazier came out to the sidewalk with the machete and told him he needed to hurry up and get out of there. The man said he glanced back toward Frazier to see who he was talking to when Frazier yelled at him again, saying that he needed to walk faster or that he would kill him.
The report states that officers then made contact with Frazier about the incident and advised him of what the man had alleged. Frazier reportedly denied the allegations and said that he never threatened to kill anyone.
According to the statement, Frazier did admit to telling the man to walk faster and to get out of there. The report further states that Frazier told the officer that threatening someone wasn’t against the law.
The officer reported seeing a long machete sitting on the front porch while speaking with Frazier. The officer and a deputy then attempted to place Frazier under arrest, and he began to tense up.
According to the report, Frazier then started to pull away and continued to resist arrest. Frazier managed to pull away from the officer and began to flee. The officer pursued Frazier on foot across the street behind a house and gave a verbal command for him to stop.
The report states that the officer chased Frazier back across the street where the deputy caught up to the fleeing man and deployed pepper spray, which made contact with Frazier’s face but had “minimal effect.” Frazier again began to run and fled behind a house, out of the officer’s view.
The officer returned to the address where he had initially spoken to Frazier and collected the machete as evidence. He then returned to the backyard where the foot pursuit had taken place and heard a man screaming for help. The officer ran to the back yards of the 300 block of Albert Street, where he observed Frazier sitting on a concrete slab in a back yard pouring milk onto his face.
The deputy then placed Frazier into a prone position while the officer attempted to put him in handcuffs. According to the report, Frazier again resisted by trying to pull his arms away but was finally placed under arrest.
Frazier was booked into the Madison County Jail, and a $10,000 cash-only bond was set in the case.
Court documents show that Frazier was arraigned Tuesday and entered a plea of not guilty to the charges.
Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com
