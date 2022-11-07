Two charged with burglary in SFC

A man and woman face burglary and stealing charges after security camera footage reportedly captured the pair during the recent theft of nearly $3,000 worth of tools and equipment from a St. Francois County address.

Kyle Richard Hale, 33, and Lindsey Ann Richard, 34, both of Farmington, have each been charged in St. Francois County with second-degree burglary and stealing $750 or more.

According to a probable cause statement from the St. Francois County Sheriff’s Department, Hale and Richard were arrested Friday after the two entered a private property in St. Francois County without the owner’s permission. Officials said thefts at the address had occurred over multiple days in late October.

While on the property, Hale and Richard allegedly took various tools and a brush cutter belonging to the property owner without his permission.

Police estimated the value of all of the items reportedly taken to be $2,870.

The sheriff’s department obtained surveillance camera footage of the suspects and issued a public request for information on social media on Nov. 1. After Hale and Richard were apprehended Friday, the department updated the social media post thanking area citizens for the assistance in locating the suspects.

The pair was booked at the St. Francois County Detention Center, and Hale’s bond has been set at $100,000, while Richard’s was set at $25,000. If released on bail, Hale and Richard are ordered to comply with GPS and pre-trial monitoring and to seek and maintain employment. The two are prohibited from having contact with the alleged victim in the case.

Court records show Hale has been previously convicted of multiple felonies in Illinois and Michigan. The man’s prior offenses include two cases of home invasion, domestic violence, felony stalking, malicious destruction, receiving/concealing a firearm, disorderly person-jostling, breaking and entering, felony possession of a firearm, and knowingly assaulting a pregnant individual.

A search of Richards' criminal history showed she had previously been convicted of possession of methamphetamine in Illinois as well as operating a motor vehicle impaired.

Initial court appearances in the newly filed cases are scheduled for Tuesday in St. Francois County.