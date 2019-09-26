Two area residents are charged in connection with two separate burglaries that occurred in Bonne Terre last week.
Earl Marler, 39, of Bonne Terre, and Angela Wagganer, 32, of Farmington, were charged last week with first-degree burglary and second degree trespassing. Marler was also charged with second-degree property damage.
According to a probable cause statement by Officer Adam Jaco of the Bonne Terre Police Department, on Sept. 18, the officer was dispatched to a residence on South Spruce Street for a burglary in progress. Upon arrival, Jaco stated that he could hear shouting coming from inside the residence. Dispatch then advised the officer that the victim was on the line stating that Marler and Wagganer were inside of her residence.
According to the statement, the victim’s children allowed officers entry into the home where Jaco made contact with Wagganer in the kitchen. The two were then taken into custody.
The victim showed Jaco the window in the living room area where he observed broken glass from the window all over the floor. The officer states in his report that he observed blood on the window frame and that Marler had a minor cut on his left forearm and fresh blood on his forearm and abdomen. Lying outside the window on the ground were a pair of garden shears that appeared to be used to break the window, according to the statement.
The victim also showed Jaco where Marler was in her refrigerator drinking from a gallon of milk. Jaco states that he observed spilled milk in the kitchen area and on Marler's chest. Two backpacks belonging to Marler and Wagganer were located outside of the residence, according to the report.
Two days prior to this incident, Marler was identified in a separate burglary that was reported on Jackson Street in Bonne Terre.
According to a probable cause statement by Officer Rodney Holdman of the Bonne Terre Police Department, on Sept. 16, a Jackson Street resident came home to discover items stolen from his residence. According to the report, the stolen items included laptop computers, cash, and personal items with a value of over $750. The report states that Marler was identified as the suspect who unlawfully entered the home.
On Monday, Marler was charged with second-degree burglary and felony stealing in connection with the Jackson Street burglary.
Marler is currently being held at the St. Francois County Jail on a $50,000 cash or surety bond in the first-degree burglary case and a $25,000 cash or surety bond in the second-degree burglary case.
Wagganer is being held at the jail on a $25,000 cash or surety bond.
If convicted of second-degree burglary, Marler could face between two and 10 years in prison. If convicted of first-degree burglary, both Marler and Wagganer could face between five and 15 years in prison.
