Two charged with child porn in separate cases

The Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Division of Drug and Crime Control has announced two unrelated arrests for child pornography.

Paul Ottis Mendoza, 44, of Leadwood, was arrested on Monday after being charged with three counts of possession of child pornography. Michael Kenneth Blaies, 46, of Farmington, was arrested on Tuesday after being charged with three counts of possession of child pornography.

The arrests were the result of an investigation conducted by members of the Division of Drug and Crime Control’s Digital Forensics Investigative Unit. The patrol was assisted by the Missouri Digital Forensic Center.

In the Mendoza case, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received information that led to investigators executing a search warrant at Mendoza’s residence located on Hunt Street in Leadwood. As a result of the search, investigators seized child pornography and computer equipment.

Mendoza admitted to police that he created a fictitious Instagram account to obtain child pornography.

Mendoza is a registered sex offender and on probation in St. Louis County for possession of child pornography and child molestation.