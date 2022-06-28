Two charged with crimes against children

An area man and woman face felony charges of neglect after a toddler and a 10-year-old child residing in the pair's home allegedly tested positive for drugs, including methamphetamine and fentanyl, last week.

Jessie L. DeMay, 28, and Garry W. Triplett Jr., 35, both of Bonne Terre, have each been charged in St. Francois County with two counts of abuse or neglect of a child - serious emotional or physical injury - no sexual contact.

According to a probable cause statement, on June 21, police began an investigation in response to a Children's Division request for assistance at a Bonne Terre address about taking custody of a 10-year-old male.

The report states a Children's Division worker told police that EMS was dispatched to the residence the day before, on June 20, for a 3-year-old male having a seizure. Police learned the child was reportedly airlifted to Cardinal Glennon due to the length of his seizure.

Children's Division received a hotline call from the hospital, and it was reported that the toxicology report on the child detected amphetamines, fentanyl, norfentanyl, methamphetamines, and Xanax, according to the report.

Cardinal Glennon also reportedly noted that the toddler had a burn mark on the top of his foot, bruising on his ear, back, and along his spine, as well as a cut on his toes.

The report states the 10-year-old child had also tested positive for methamphetamines.

The 3-year-old's mother, identified as DeMay, reportedly stated that the child was not up to date on his immunizations, that she did not know where the bruises came from, and that the child had not been to a doctor since he was 1 year old.

The report states that when police spoke with the 10-year-old, he was able to explain that on the day the 3-year-old had his seizure, Triplett was rocking the younger child to sleep. The boy reportedly recalled that Triplett laid the toddler down on the air mattress in the living room. The 10-year-old said the toddler started shaking and was acting weird, so he went to get DeMay and Triplett, and that's when they called the neighbor and 911, according to authorities.

It is noted in the report that the two children live in the home with DeMay and Triplett.

While being interviewed, the report states DeMay indicated she stores methamphetamine within the residence and last abused the drug on June 19 within the home.

The filing states DeMay had previously lost custody of her children for methamphetamine use in January 2020.

DeMay and Triplett were each booked at the St. Francois County Detention Center on Thursday and remain in custody without bond. An initial court appearance in both cases was scheduled for Tuesday.

A search of Triplett's criminal history showed Triplett has multiple pending St. Francois County cases for charges including second-degree burglary, felony stealing, tampering with a motor vehicle, three counts of unlawful possession of a firearm, first-degree trafficking drugs or attempt, and possession of a controlled substance.

The man's bonds in some of the pending cases were revoked on Friday, and his next court appearance on the charges is scheduled for July 22.

Court records show Triplett has previously pleaded guilty to felony offenses, including a 2006 charge of possession of a chemical with intent to create a controlled substance. Filings indicate the man was placed on five years of supervised probation, which was later revoked twice due to violations. In 2011, Triplett was given four years to serve in the Missouri Department of Corrections.

A search of DeMay's criminal history shows the woman has a pending St. Francois County case, filed in May, for possession of a controlled substance and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia.

Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com

