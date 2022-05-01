Two charged with drug trafficking

Two area residents face drug trafficking charges after a traffic stop last week reportedly yielded nearly a pound of meth worth more than $24,000, and four grams of fentanyl.

Daria Maylee Spier, 21, of Potosi, and Kristopher Anthony Benjamin, 46, of Cadet, have each been charged in St. Francois County with second-degree drug trafficking. Spier is also charged with unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to a probable cause statement from the St. Francois County Sheriff’s Department, police initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle for a window tint violation in Bonne Terre on Tuesday. The driver reportedly gave officers permission to search the car. Spier and Benjamin were both passengers inside the stopped vehicle, according to police.

The report states that during the stop, Spier threw a large bag of a crystal substance she had been concealing on her person.

After being placed into custody, the woman reportedly attempted to conceal more of the crystal substance in the vehicle. Police subsequently recovered about 440 grams of the substance from Spier’s undergarments, the report indicates.

The crystal substance was tested using the TruNarc testing device and reportedly tested positive for methamphetamine. Also allegedly concealed on Spier’s person were two glass pipes with visible residue.

Officials said the methamphetamine recovered has an estimated street value of more than $24,000.

When Benjamin exited the vehicle, the report states he handed officers a backpack he had in his possession, which he claimed contained powder. The substance was tested via a TruNarc testing device and reportedly tested positive for fentanyl. The amount weighed approximately four grams per the department-issued scale, according to police.

Spier and Benjamin were booked at the St. Francois County Detention Center. Spier’s bond was set at $500,000, and Benjamin’s is being held without bond.

At an initial court appearance, Spier waived formal arraignment and is due to appear in court again on May 5 for a confined docket hearing.

Benjamin entered a plea of not guilty at his initial court appearance on Thursday. The man has a confined docket hearing set for May 5.

Court records show that at the time of his arrest on Tuesday, Benjamin had an upcoming probation violation hearing for a 2017 case in which he pleaded guilty to distribution/delivery/manufacture/production or attempt to possess with the intent to distribute/deliver/manufacture/produce a controlled substance in Washington County. The man faces up to 15 years in prison for violating his probation in that case.

Records further indicate Benjamin pleaded guilty in 2018 to possession of a controlled substance, receiving a seven-year prison sentence. That sentence was suspended after the man served 120 days of shock incarceration, and he was released on five years of supervised probation. Court records show multiple probation violations have been filed in the case, and Benjamin is scheduled to appear in court next month for a probation violation hearing.

