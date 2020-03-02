Two charged with planting drugs, filing false reports

The officer then called the number from the first two reports and reached a voicemail, which indicated the phone belonged to Connor. The officer was eventually able to speak with Connor on the phone, and he reportedly repeated what he had told police in the initial two calls.

The officer later met with Connor in the parking lot of Farmington Walmart, where he reiterated that a friend of his had witnessed the woman purchase methamphetamine. He reportedly stated that he wanted to gain custody of his child, and the officer was made aware that Connor was with the woman at the St. Francois County Courthouse on Feb. 18.

The officer obtained surveillance footage from the courthouse and observed the woman park her vehicle in a parking space before a truck pulled in next to her. A white male is then seen exiting the truck, removing something from the right side of his coat, opening the back driver’s side door of the woman’s vehicle and placing an item behind the driver’s seat, which is where the officer previously located the Crown Royal bag.