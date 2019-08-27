{{featured_button_text}}

Two St. Louis residents have been charged in St. Francois County after a narcotics investigation was conducted by the Missouri State Highway Patrol in December.

Jermaine Richmond, 45, and Brittany Patterson, 31, both of St. Louis, have been charged with first-degree drug trafficking and possession of a controlled substance.

In addition, Richmond was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm as he is a convicted felon and prohibited from contact with firearms. Patterson was charged with unlawful use of a weapon as she allegedly possessed a weapon while in possession of a felony controlled substance

According to a probable cause statement by Lt. Donald Crump of the MSHP, on Dec. 20, 2018, the trooper was in St. Francois County conducting a narcotics investigation on Flat River Road. During the course of the investigation, Richmond and Patterson attempted to deliver methamphetamine to a Missouri State Highway Patrol confidential informant. The two were both arrested before the delivery could take place and were found to be in possession of a large quantity of methamphetamine, a small amount of cocaine, marijuana, and a loaded handgun — a .38 Special Smith & Wesson Model 642-2 revolver.

The items seized from Richmond and Patterson were sent to the Missouri State Highway Patrol Crime Lab for forensic analysis. The results of the forensic analysis revealed the substances seized were 2,227.53 grams of methamphetamine and 0.08 grams of cocaine.

The charges were filed last week by St. Francois County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Courtney Goodwin. On Monday, a warrant for Richmond’s arrest was issued with a $100,000 cash or surety bond and a warrant for Patterson’s arrest calls for a bond of $2,500, cash or surety. 

Patterson already has a drug charge pending.

Richmond was on parole at the time of the offense.

In 1994, Richmond was convicted of second-degree murder, first-degree burglary, and two counts of armed criminal action. He received a 15-year sentence on the murder count, a 30-year sentence for the burglary, and consecutive seven and 10-year sentences for the two counts armed criminal action. 

According to the complaint, Richmond has unrelated pending charges for second-degree robbery, first-degree kidnapping, and first-degree burglary. Richmond was processed back into the Missouri Department of Corrections on Aug. 13, according to department records.

