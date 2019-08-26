{{featured_button_text}}

Two Park Hills residents have been charged with second-degree drug trafficking and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia after a traffic stop in Park Hills earlier this year.

According to a probable cause statement by Officer Andrew Rawson of the Park Hills Police Department, on March 8, Justin Bennett, 31, of Bonne Terre, and Carly Saxon, 29, of Park Hills, were pulled over on a traffic stop by the officer. During the stop, Bennett was found to be operating a vehicle with invalid plates. Bennett was also found to be operating the vehicle with a suspended license.

Upon further investigation, the officer located a large amount of methamphetamine weighing 92.53 grams and a marijuana pipe inside the vehicle. Saxon was a passenger in the vehicle and during the search of the vehicle, the methamphetamine was found under the passenger seat. During a search of Saxon, a glass pipe was also found.

According to the court records, the substance found in the vehicle was sent to a lab to be tested and the results of the test were filed earlier this month with the court.

On Tuesday, an arrest warrant was issued for Saxon with a $10,000 cash or surety bond. A warrant was issued for Bennett Thursday and a $15,000 cash or surety bond was set.  

Further stated in the probable cause statement is that Bennett had been wanted on a warrant for felony resisting arrest out of St. Francois County with a $10,000 cash or surety bond.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
2
3
1
0
2

Staff Writer

Reporter, Staff Writer, and Photojournalist

Load comments