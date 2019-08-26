Two Park Hills residents have been charged with second-degree drug trafficking and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia after a traffic stop in Park Hills earlier this year.
According to a probable cause statement by Officer Andrew Rawson of the Park Hills Police Department, on March 8, Justin Bennett, 31, of Bonne Terre, and Carly Saxon, 29, of Park Hills, were pulled over on a traffic stop by the officer. During the stop, Bennett was found to be operating a vehicle with invalid plates. Bennett was also found to be operating the vehicle with a suspended license.
Upon further investigation, the officer located a large amount of methamphetamine weighing 92.53 grams and a marijuana pipe inside the vehicle. Saxon was a passenger in the vehicle and during the search of the vehicle, the methamphetamine was found under the passenger seat. During a search of Saxon, a glass pipe was also found.
According to the court records, the substance found in the vehicle was sent to a lab to be tested and the results of the test were filed earlier this month with the court.
On Tuesday, an arrest warrant was issued for Saxon with a $10,000 cash or surety bond. A warrant was issued for Bennett Thursday and a $15,000 cash or surety bond was set.
Further stated in the probable cause statement is that Bennett had been wanted on a warrant for felony resisting arrest out of St. Francois County with a $10,000 cash or surety bond.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.