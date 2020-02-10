{{featured_button_text}}
Two dead, investigation underway in Lake Timberline

The St. Francois County Sheriff's Department is investigating two deaths that occurred in Lake Timberline Monday morning.

Authorities are investigating two deaths that reportedly occurred this morning north of Bonne Terre.

Emergency personnel were dispatched at 6:05 a.m. to a disturbance reported at a residence on Woodleigh Drive in Lake Timberline. The dispatch stated the caller’s grandson was causing a disturbance with a firearm and the weapon had just discharged.

The St. Francois County Sheriff’s Department confirmed that, as of 9:30 a.m., detectives were still processing the scene and collecting evidence. Detectives had not yet determined what had happened but authorities confirmed that two people were deceased as a result of the incident.

More information will be released as it becomes available.

Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal.

