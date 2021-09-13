Two from out-of-state charged with burglarizing home

In the bed of the pickup truck, the deputy reportedly located a Remington 700 .280 caliber rifle inside a black gun case.

The deputy contacted the homeowner, who said he was out of state and did not give Thomas or Phifer permission to enter his house. He also confirmed to the deputy that he was the owner of a Remington 700 .280 caliber rifle, according to the report.

Thomas was read his Miranda Rights before telling the deputy that Phifer entered the residence through the broken window and that he gained entry into the house. The man again claimed that he and Phifer had permission to be at the address.

After hearing her Miranda Rights, Phifer reportedly said Thomas had her enter the house through the broken window and unlock the front door.

The woman reportedly said they located the rifle inside the home, and Thomas took possession of it. Additionally, Phifer allegedly told the deputy that she and Thomas had come to the house to obtain the firearm.

Thomas and Phifer were booked at the St. Francois County Jail and their bonds were set at $25,000 each. Both have since posted bond and were released. Bond conditions require the pair to comply with pretrial monitoring while the case is pending.

The two are due in court on Oct. 7 to be arraigned on the newly-filed charges.

Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com

